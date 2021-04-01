Roy Williams, who won more than 900 games during a Hall of Fame basketball coaching career, is retiring as North Carolina's coach.
The university made the announcement on Thursday, about two weeks after the Tar Heels lost to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament — the only first-round exit among Smith's 30 tournament teams.
“Everybody wants to know the reason and the reason is very simple,” Williams said at an afternoon news conference on the Smith Center court bearing his name. "Every time somebody asked me how long I was going to go, I’d always say, ‘As long as my health allows me to do it.’
“But deep down inside, I knew the only thing that would speed that up was if I did not feel that I was any longer the right man for the job. ... I no longer feel that I am the right man for the job.”
Williams compiled a 903-264 record (.774 winning percentage), ranking him third in NCAA Division I victories behind Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (1,170) and Syracuse's Jim Boeheim (982, not including 101 victories vacated by the NCAA for using ineligible players during five seasons). Williams was the quickest to reach 900 victories in both games (1,161) and seasons (33).
Williams is the only coach to win at least 400 games at two schools — 418-101 in 15 seasons at Kansas and 485-163 in 18 seasons at North Carolina. He ranks second in career victories at North Carolina behind his mentor Dean Smith and third at KU behind Phog Allen and Bill Self.
Missouri Southern basketball coach Jeff Boschee started four years for Williams at Kansas from 1998-2002, averaging 11.4 points and hitting 338 3-point goals — still the school record.
In Boschee's senior year, the Jayhawks went 33-4 and marched unbeaten through the Big 12 Conference schedule — the only time that has happened in the league's 25-year history. The Jayhawks were the top seed in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest Region and advanced to the national semifinals before losing to eventual champion Maryland 97-88.
"He had an impact on so many lives," Boschee said. "He was more than just a coach to me. He was a second father and mentor to me. I learned about toughness, work ethic. I learned about fighting through adversity.
"I am forever indebted to him. He took a chance on an unknown small town guard from North Dakota to play at the highest level of college basketball."
Williams directed the Jayhawks to four Final Fours and two second-place finishes. He won national titles at North Carolina in 2005, 2009 and 2017. The 2009 team won all six tournament games by at least 12 points, including the title game against Michigan State.
Williams had just one losing season — an injury-plagued 14-19 year in 2019-20 — and otherwise missed the NCAA Tournament only in his first season at Kansas, when he inherited a program on probation, and in 2010 with a Tar Heel team that reached the NIT final.
“I love coaching, working the kids on the court, the locker room, the trips, the ‘Jump Around’ (pregame) music, the trying to build a team," Williams said. “I will always love that. And I’m scared to death of the next phase. But I no longer feel that I’m the right man.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
