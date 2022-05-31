DENVER — It was just May 5 when Missouri Southern's softball team was on upset alert as it had nationally-ranked Rogers State down to its final strike in the first round of the MIAA postseason tournament.
That game is a distant memory for the Hillcats.
No. 5 seed RSU (58-10) capped off a storybook season with a 6-1 win over No. 8 seed Cal State Dominguez Hills on Tuesday afternoon, capturing its first NCAA Division II national championship in program history.
After squeaking past the Lions 2-1, the Hillcats rattled off three straight wins to claim their first MIAA tournament title. RSU (58-10) went 6-1 in regional play and ultimately had an unblemished 5-0 record in the World Series, wrapping a bow on the best season in school history.
"There is nothing that can describe seeing our vision come to reality," RSU head coach Andrea Vaughan said in a press conference. "It's just mind blowing. We have been talking about this since [our team] stepped on campus last fall. I told them then that we have had a lot of great teams come through RSU, but this team has all the pieces to go out and win a national title."
The biggest piece of them all was Andrea Morales — one of the best pitchers in Division II. The 5-foot-8 righty opted to return to the Hillcats for a fifth season and she did not disappoint as a super senior.
Morales, improving to 38-4 on the season, punctuated a record-setting career for RSU by earning a complete game win in the national title game. She had three strikeouts and only allowed one run.
"I knew that (Andrea) was our ticket to winning a national championship," Vaughan said. "She said in a press conference at some point this postseason that this was the reason she came back. To see her accomplish everything we have been speaking about, my heart is filled with some much joy for her. This group of seniors are a really special group. Just taking it all in is awesome."
Having a solid offense helps, too.
After falling in an early 1-0 hole, the Hillcats plated across six unanswered runs — two each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings — to down Cal State Dominguez.
Abbey Rogers pulled RSU in front with a two-run single in the fourth. Chelsea Spain brought in Marissa Smith with a sacrifice fly, while Nicole Price scored Jaylan Gibson with an RBI single as the Hillcats took a 4-1 lead in the fifth.
Then in the sixth, RSU's Makayla Bowman collected an RBI double. She later came around to score after Gibson worked a walk and got caught in a run down to account for the final scoring.
That was ample run support for Morales, who fired 1-2-3 frames in the sixth and seventh as the celebration began for the Hillcats.
"These girls have been on this relentless pursuit," Vaughan said. "Nothing was going to stop them from achieving their dream."
