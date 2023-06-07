During the upcoming high school basketball season, fans may experience a quicker pace of play with fewer free throw attempts and fewer fouls charged.
The National Federation of State High School Associations announced May 19 that the 2023-24 season would no longer feature one-and-one free throw attempts. In conjunction with that decision, fouls would no longer be counted throughout the entire half but would reset at the end of each quarter.
In the past, seven fouls in a half would constitute a team being in the bonus. That team would shoot one-and-one free throws on common fouls until reaching 10 fouls. Ten fouls in a half would put a team in the double bonus and all fouls would result in two charities — even if it wasn't a shooting foul.
Next year will look different. Once a team fouls five times in a quarter, it will have put its opponent in the bonus and all fouls the rest of the period will result in two charities. Then both team's fouls will reset at the start of the second quarter.
Jason Horn, head coach of Webb City boys basketball, says the change should make for a cleaner, faster game, while helping with strategy as well.
"It will change how you guard the game," Horn said. "You can guard more aggressively than before."
Part of that opportunity for aggressiveness will come because of the reset of fouls.
"It's still basketball, but you can work your fouls differently," Joplin girls head coach Brad Cox said. "With the reset of fouls each quarter, you can be more aggressive on defense rather than worrying about your fouls for the entire half."
A description of this rule change plus others for the 2023-24 season can be found at nfhs.org.
Horn added that it may change the pressure a team puts on its opponent once near the bonus in the first or second half. He mentioned having to back off and play zone or another scheme to try and avoid fouling after his team got in the bonus.
"You may have to just sag off and play inside the 3-point line and just hope for the best," Horn said.
He thinks there will be less of that now that the fouls reset after each quarter. Horn noted that there will probably be fewer free throw attempts.
This is something that Cox believes will speed up the pace of the game. With fewer trips to the line, most likely, he thinks it can only speed up the game or keep it at the same pace.
"I think there will be less fouls and more strategy," Cox said.
He sees this rule change benefiting the more aggressive defense. That's something he worked on a lot last year in his first season at the helm of the Eagles' program. Cox anticipates getting into more trapping situations with an aggressive mentality on defense this year.
With that, he knows that getting five fouls per quarter can help to not give up as many free points on common fouls.
"You want to contest every shot," Cox added. "Putting a team at the line for free shots is the last thing you want to do."
The NFHS rules committee also studied data that showed a higher injury rate on rebounding plays. This doesn't directly tie back to one-and-one free throws, but fewer free throws being shot in a game means fewer opportunities for rebounds, hopefully reducing injuries in the high school game.
Both coaches noted that time will tell if it changes the rate of injury. Horn said this is a "contact sport" and they can never fully remove contact. Cox added that preparation for rebounds could cause different contact on free throws versus other rebounding situations.
Shot clock
There has not been a shot clock implemented for Missouri high school basketball yet and there won't be for the 2023-24 season. But it's something that has been adapted by other states. One in particular is Arkansas.
Horn said it's about time Missouri did the same.
"It's ridiculous," he said. "Teams will hold the ball just to drain the clock. They may hold it all game or the last few minutes just to force the other team to foul."
One example of this was the game last winter between Weatherford and Anadarko in Oklahoma. The final score was 4-2 in favor of Weatherford. Anadarko held the ball almost the entire game in attempt to score once and beat a team that was atop the rankings in its respective class.
"It's just ridiculous," Horn said. "That's not how the game is meant to be played."
If the shot clock was to be implemented at the high school level, Horn believes 30 or 35 seconds is plenty of time. For measurement, the NBA has a shot clock of 24 seconds while college basketball features a 30-second clock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.