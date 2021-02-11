The Baxter Springs football program will enter another new era heading into the 2021 fall campaign.
Former assistant Russell Burr succeeds Matt Mims as head coach for the Lions. Mims, who served as Baxter Springs’ coach for one season, recently informed the district of his plans to return to his home state of Alabama as the next step in his career.
“We appreciate the passion and energy Coach Mims has brought to the football program at BHS,” athletics director Kenneth Boeckman said in a statement. “We thank him for his dedication to Lions football and wish him the best of luck. Moving forward, we’ve named assistant Russell Burr the next head football coach. Reflected in this quick and decisive action is our mission to create a smooth transition, which is in the best interest of our student-athletes and the program.
“Coach Burr brings a wealth of experience that will be reflected in his leadership, accountability and integrity.”
Burr is ready to tackle the opportunity.
“It’s a challenge. I’m toward the end of my coaching career now, but it is exciting,” Burr said. “That part of it is exciting that what you decide to do is what you decide. You’re making the decisions now. Along with that comes the possible stress of the situation, but that’s all right. It’s exciting to get back into the head coaching part of it.”
Burr has more than three decades of coaching experience at the high school level. He cut his teeth in coaching world at School of the Osage where he spent three seasons as a head coach and 12 as an assistant.
Burr’s first stop in the Four-State Area was at Webb City, where he coached for 11 seasons under John Roderique from 2002-2013. Most recently, he was an assistant at Riverton under current Seneca football coach Ryan McFarland.
Burr, who has spent the last five seasons as an assistant at Baxter Springs, inherits a program that went 0-7 after facing significant COVID-19 issues in 2020. The Lions had two games canceled during the regular season.
“We struggled the last few years, but I think that comes down to numbers more than anything else,” Burr said. “It’s not that the kids we have aren’t talented kids. We’ve got some talented kids. We’ve got some talented kids coming back. We’ve just got to get more numbers. The problem is if you end up having lower numbers, you end up playing younger kids. That puts them in a tough situation. That’s one of the things we look to improve on.”
One of the things Burr said he will bring to the table is his experience as a coach.
“I’ve been mostly an assistant, but I’ve been a head coach, too. I’ve been in just about every possible scenario,” Burr said. “I think experience is the No. 1 thing that I bring to the table.”
As for goals for the program, "The numbers are No. 1,” Burr said. “That’s what we need to improve on. We want to put a plan in place that’s going to make us a competitive program. We just want to be a competitive program that makes teams remember they played Baxter Springs.
“I want to thank the superintendent (David) Pendergraft and the school board for giving me the opportunity,” Burr said. “They are the ones who entrust me with the position to coach young men, make them better young men. I appreciate them giving me the chance and the administration at Baxter Springs. We’re going to do the best we can to make them glad they did put me in that position. We’re going to try and put a plan in place that hopefully the players can be proud of and the community can get behind.”
