PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Missouri Southern track and field teams opened up the indoor season on Saturday as the men and women competed in the Crimson and Gold Invitational at Pittsburg State University.
The men came away with a pair of wins on the day as JP Rutledge won the 5k, while Taris Jackson won the triple jump.
Rutledge took home the title in the 5k with an NCAA Provisional Qualifying time of 14 minutes, 56 seconds which also set a meet record. Jackson hit an NCAA Provisional Qualifying distance of 14.55m in his third jump to take the title in the triple jump.
In other action, Josh Fulmer was second in the men's weight throw with an NCAA Provisional Mark of 18.54m which he hit in his first attempt of the afternoon.
Fulmer placed eighth in the shot put with a distance of 15.74m. Mason York finished 11th in the men's pole vault with a height of 4.65m.
In women's action, Cornesia Calhoun-White was second and Kiara Smith was fifth in the 60m hurdles. Calhoun-White finished in a time of 8.66, while Smith crossed the line at 8.70. Both times are NCAA Provisional Qualifying marks.
Mallory Huber was fourth in the women's weight throw with an NCAA Provisional distance of 17.19m, while Mackenzie Moring and Katie Candrl tied for 15th in the women's pole vault with heights of 3.31m.
MSSU will be back in action on Jan. 22 when the Lions travel to Maryville, Mo. to compete at Northwest Missouri.
