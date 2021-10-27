KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kyle Rutledge has certainly left his mark in his first season at the helm.
The Pittsburg State University cross country coach has been named the MIAA Coach of the Year for men's cross country, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Rutledge, who succeeded legendary coach Russ Jewett in June, led the Gorilla men to the program's first MIAA Men's Cross Country Championship title.
PSU won the 2021 championship with 44 points, 22 points better than the second-place team, two-time defending champions Missouri Southern. The Gorillas had four runners finish in the top-10 to earn All-MIAA honors and one finish in the top-20 for honorable mention.
The Gorillas will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Central Regional on Nov. 6 in Joplin.
