MARYVILLE, Mo. – Missouri Southern's Ryan Riddle broke the school mile record again on Saturday during the Bearcat Invitational hosted by Northwest Missouri State.
The Lions' men's and women's teams won a total of eight events, broke two school records and posted 10 NCAA provisional qualifying marks during the two days of competition.
Riddle captured the mile in 4 minutes, 2.86 seconds, which just missed hitting the automatic qualification standard. Riddle, who was named MIAA men's track athlete of the week last week, beat his former mark of 4:04.62 set one week earlier at Pittsburg State.
Missouri Southern's men's distance relay team of Gabe McClain, Brieon Randle, Nathan Painter and Riddle broke an 11-year-old school record by almost three seconds. Their time of 9:49.43 is first in NCAA Division II this season and a provisional mark.
Adrain Broaddus won the men's triple jump at 47 feet 5.25 inches, Josh Fulmer took the weight throw in 18.94 meters, and Gidieon Kimutai prevailed in the 5K on Friday with a provisional time of 14:10.
Bryan Candri won the pole vault at 15-8.5, also good for a provisional mark.
Athletes finishing in third place were McClain in the 800, J.P. Rutledge in the 5,000, Dean Howard in the pole vault and Connor Boyd in the weight throw.
The Lions' women's team won three events on Saturday — Jasmine Deckard in the 60 meters (7.69), Cornesia Calhoun-White in the 60 hurdles (8.83) and Kelie Henderson in the mile (5:07.55).
The Lions' Juana Hautala took second in the women's mile, about a second behind Henderson. Other second places went to Chardae Overstreet in the 400, Claire Luallen in the long jump and pentathlon and Jordan Banker in the pole vault.
Third-place finishers were Overstreet in the 200, LaNea Wallace in the 400, Juliana Determan in the 5,000 and Elena Bisotto in the pole vault.
Both Missouri Southern teams are back in action on Friday and Saturday at Washburn.
