In previous years Dustin Smith would be just past the halfway mark of an overloaded schedule of college, junior college and high school baseball games.
"I'll usually see from Feb. 1 through the end of May around 200 games," he said. "Once the high schools get going, I'll watch sometimes two or three games a day leading up to the draft. Then I'll have summer stuff and fall stuff, but the most important games are in the spring obviously before the draft."
But this year is different for Smith, a Midwest area scout for the Texas Rangers. College and high school schedules were halted in mid-March because of the threat of the coronavirus.
"Right now, I'm not doing a whole lot," said Smith, who moved from Kansas City back to his hometown of Girard, Kansas, about 1 1/2 years ago. "No games shut scouts down from basically being able to leave the house. I've done a lot of watching video, a lot of makeup work so to speak, but we can't even communicate with players or coaches. ... We can't set up workouts or anything or watch in person or talk to the coach, talk to the players, trying to get a feel from them as a person.
"I'm home all the time. It's good to be around the kids, be around my family. I've been able to get stuff done around the house that I normally can't get done at this time of year because of travel. It's my livelihood. I'm no different from the guys who are coaches. It's what we do, what we love, and that part of it kind of sucks to be honest."
Before the premature end to the baseball season, Smith saw the top players in his area.
"This is my 14th year of scouting in the area and I have a lot of contacts," he said. "I know the area really well, know who I need to see. The upper-tier guys, the guys who will go in the first five rounds, we've known about for the last couple of years. We've seen them in the summer and fall, had multiple looks at them ... and the college kids who play in some of the better summer leagues.
"Where it hurts is those guys who are taken on Day 3 of the draft, from the 10th round on. You want to see those guys in the spring leading up to the draft, the second-tier, third-tier guys. Their most important looks are leading up to the draft."
For example, Smith did not see Missouri Southern left-hander Zach Parish pitch this year.
"As a scout covering seven states, my main focus for the first 1 1/2 to 2 months is knocking out the Division I guys," Smith said. "For me, Zach was a kid I was planning on seeing at the end of March, early April. I was probably a couple of weeks from looking at him.
"I know some teams saw him. He's a known guy because of the numbers he's put up the last few years. Him being a senior, he can still look to sign after the draft even though the draft is short this year. He will still get a chance."
The draft is a lot shorter this year — only five rounds, perhaps 10 rounds maximum.
"If we don't have (MLB) games for a long time, I anticipate it being five rounds," Smith said. "The scouts are hopeful it gets to 10. There are so many pieces to it now with the NCAA giving an extra year of eligibility. There are so many moving parts to it. It's pretty complicated to be honest."
There also are new salary guidelines concerning the draft.
"The most an undrafted player can sign for is $20,000," Smith said. "That's different from past years. In past years you could go in rounds 10-15 and still get $125,000 or maybe more than that. Now that the most you can get is $20,000, that basically pushes all the high school kids to college with the exception of the very elite guys who would go in the first or second round anyway. And it will push college kids back to college for their senior year."
Smith, a 1999 Girard High School graduate, comes from a baseball family. His father Dan was the Trojans' coach after the school restarted program in Dustin's senior year. His older brother Dan pitched in the major leagues for the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox.
Dustin was drafted twice by the Rangers — in the 30th round in 1999 out of high school and the 38th round in 2000 after one year at Cowley County Community College in Arkansas City, Kansas.
A catcher, he played five years in the Rangers' farm system, reaching as high as the Double-A Frisco Roughriders in 2004 and 2005. He hit .271 in 293 minor league games.
Immediately after retiring as a player, Smith became a Midwest scout for the Rangers.
The normal life for a scout is many hours on the road, but not so far this year.
"It's nice to be around the family," Smith said. "I'll take all that time I can get. It's not something I've wanted. It's not a great situation for the country. We have a lot bigger problem than baseball, but it is frustrating not to be able to work."
