Salma Lewis' final volleyball match with the Carl Junction Bulldogs was one of her best.
She posted a monster double-double — 27 kills and 23 digs — plus four aces as the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs dropped a five-set instant classic (15-10 fifth set) to No. 1 Willard in a Class 4 sectional match. The Tigers went on to win the state title, losing only one set in their final three matches.
Led by Lewis, the Bulldogs finished 24-7 and won a district championship for the third time in four years.
Lewis has been selected the Globe's volleyball player of the year for the 2020-21 school year.
Lewis, who has signed to play volleyball at Drury, finished with 412 kills for the season.
In a victory over Neosho in late September, Lewis became the 19th player in state history to reach 1,000 career kills, according to the MSHSAA record book. She finished with 1,229 career kills, shattering the school record of 860 set by Lexi Miller in 2017 when Lewis was a freshman.
"She set the bar high when it comes to being a hitter here," Bulldogs coach Cheryl Sharples said. "As a freshman I knew she had potential to be a very good player. She's always been very athletic. She did some really good things as a freshman on the floor for us.
"But I probably had more of an indication her sophomore year when we moved her to the outside and she became a little more dominant. It's amazing she did this in such a good league as the COC. And it's amazing that for three years she did it in best-of-3 sets."
