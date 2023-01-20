Monett's Blaine Salsman has been named The Joplin Globe's boys athlete of the week and McAuley Catholic High School's Kloee Williamson picked up the girls honor for performances during the week of Jan. 9-14.
Blaine Salsman
Monett dropped its first game of the Crane tournament with Aurora before going on to win the consolation championship (5th place) with victories over Clever and Crane. Salsman helped his team to that 5th-place finish by tallying 47 total points.
"We've seen almost extensively a box-in-one or a variation of it," Monett Head Coach Jeremy Neville said of the defense Salsman has been facing. "His scoring performances, given that, are even more impressive."
His biggest game was a 20-point performance against the Houn' Dawgs of Aurora to open play. He followed that up with 13 against Clever and was a perfect 10 for 10 at the free throw line. In the consolation championship he scored 14 more points against Crane.
The Cubs' senior shooting guard hit seven 3-pointers last week in three games. He drilled three against Aurora and three more against Crane.
Neville noted that he's seen a lot of growth this year from Salsman on the defensive end of the ball as well. He gets a lot of attention for his shooting abilities but has also developed in his attacking throughout the year and has given defenses more to worry about.
Season averages for the team's scoring leader are 15.6 points per game, 4 rebounds per game and 1.1 steals per contest. He's shot the ball at nearly a 42% clip while knocking down his triples 34% of the time. He's made 30 3-pointers this season.
He also sits at 86.7% from the free throw line and has cashed in on his last 15 charities. He was 5 for 5 on Monday this week and scored 22 points in a regular season matchup with Aurora.
It isn't all about the stats for Salsman, if you ask Monett's first-year head coach.
"He's a very likeable guy. His teammates like him and respect him," Neville said. "And he's certainly earned that over the years. He's a great leader, very coachable."
Kloee Williamson
The McAuley Catholic senior leader set a new career high last week in a 29-point win over Exeter on Thursday.
"It's really big," Head Coach Mike Howard said. "She's not a person that throughout her career has been known as a scorer. She's always played with ... our stars from last year. ... But, really, she's stepped into a role this year and become our main scorer."
She had already scored 20 points Tuesday night at Sheldon to help the Warriors to victory and closed the week with 12 points to chip in on the team's third win of the week. Williamson finished the week with an average just north of 20 points per game.
"It's really helped us out a lot as a team," Howard said. "That's one of the main reasons why we've been able to go on this winning streak is because we've actually been able to score the ball."
Howard noted the offense was a little sluggish to begin the season, but with the recent spark from Williamson the team has gone on to win four straight games.
"She hasn't been scared to take shots. She hasn't been tentative," Howard added. "She's been aggressive. She's been going to the basket more. Honestly, I think because she's been attacking the basket more, that's freed her up more around the perimeter.
"I think it helps everyone. The main thing is we're starting to win ballgames and I that's starting to build confidence in everyone."
During last week's games, Williamson shot 51.6% overall and made 14 3-pointers on 46.7% shooting from beyond the arc. During her career scoring night she also pulled down eight rebounds and came away with two steals. She made five triples in the first half against Sheldon and had four steals all game.
She's continued burying the 3-point basket this week. McAuley topped Miami on Monday and Williamson scored 18 points behind 5-of-9 shooting from deep. She managed to block four shots and grab two steals in the game as well.
