NEOSHO, Mo. — Blaine Salsman fired in 28 points to lift Monett past Neosho 64-53 on Tuesday night at NHS.

Twenty-eight marked a new career-high for Salsman.

Monett (4-1) jumped out to a 12-9 lead after the first period and built that lead out to 42-35 after three quarters of play. The Cubs pulled away with a 22-17 fourth quarter.

Tyler Waterman added 15 points for Monett, while CJ Uhl, Cameron Erwin and Wyatt Sitton tallied five apiece.

Leading the Wildcats (3-2) was K'dyn Waters with 15 points. Isaiah Green contributed 12 points, while Kael Smith chipped in 11.

Monett plays at Hollister on Friday while Neosho goes to Seneca.

