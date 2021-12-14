NEOSHO, Mo. — Blaine Salsman fired in 28 points to lift Monett past Neosho 64-53 on Tuesday night at NHS.
Twenty-eight marked a new career-high for Salsman.
Monett (4-1) jumped out to a 12-9 lead after the first period and built that lead out to 42-35 after three quarters of play. The Cubs pulled away with a 22-17 fourth quarter.
Tyler Waterman added 15 points for Monett, while CJ Uhl, Cameron Erwin and Wyatt Sitton tallied five apiece.
Leading the Wildcats (3-2) was K'dyn Waters with 15 points. Isaiah Green contributed 12 points, while Kael Smith chipped in 11.
Monett plays at Hollister on Friday while Neosho goes to Seneca.
