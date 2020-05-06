Sam McMahon accepts job at Southeast Missouri

Good friends Sam McMahon and Brad Korn are back together again at the NCAA Division I level.
McMahon, a men's basketball assistant the last six years at Missouri Southern, has been hired as an assistant on Korn's staff at Southeast Missouri. Korn was hired as the Redhawks' coach after spending the last five years at Kansas State.
McMahon and Korn were on Missouri State coach Paul Lusk's staff before McMahon left to join Jeff Boschee's staff at Missouri Southern.
"We've always stayed in touch and are pretty good friends," McMahon said. "It kind of naturally worked out.
"Being a coach, you're always looking. It just kind of happened really. I talked to him a little bit before. I knew he was interviewing and didn't hear anything. Then all of a sudden it comes out that he got the job. We spoke, and it was in the works for a couple of weeks. Then he officially offered it to me, and I accepted.
"It's a pretty good opportunity, a good league. They haven't had success as of late (7-24 this year for its sixth consecutive losing season), but I think there is potential for it. And it's with a guy a trust and I know is a really good coach. I think it's a really good situation, and I've always wanted to get to the Division I level."
"I'm just excited for him," Boschee said. "It's a great opportunity. It's a step up in level, a step up in pay. He put in a great six years with us, and I know he's itching to find another spot, whether it be a Division I assistant or a head coaching job.
"When I found out Brad was going to get the job at SEMO, I thought it was a pretty-much done deal that Sam would be going. He and Brad were really close at Missouri State. I kind of expected it."
McMahon helped the Lions to a 124-60 record in the last six years, a top-4 finish in the MIAA each year and NCAA Tournament appearances the last three years, although this year's tournament was erased by COVID-19.
"Awesome experience, and it's been a blessing to work with somebody like Jeff Boschee," McMahon said. "I couldn't ask for a better boss. He helped me grow and get better and become the coach I am now and the person I am now. We've had success and built something special. I'm lucky to be a small part of it.
"We've worked hard, but we've enjoyed it at the same time. To see the players grow and see them become not only really good players but also really good men, that's why I coach. Missouri Southern is a special place. I want to thank Jeff, Dr. (Alan) Marble (president) and Jared Bruggeman (athletics director). I really enjoyed working here."
McMahon, a graduate of Jefferson City High School, was a four-year letterman at Delaware from 2004-08. He began his coaching career at Central Methodist, helping the Eagles to a two-year record of 52-16. He spent four years at Missouri State (75-60 record) before coming to Missouri Southern.
"Six years ... it goes by quick, doesn't it," McMahon said. "We won a lot of games in six years. When I first got here, I didn't have any kids. Now I have two. It's amazing."
Sam and his wife Holly have a son Maverick, 4, and a daughter Eva, 1.
