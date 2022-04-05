The Missouri Southern Lions didn’t have to look far for the new leader of the men’s basketball program.
Sam McMahon, a former assistant coach of Jeff Boschee, has been named the new head men’s basketball coach at Missouri Southern, the school announced Tuesday evening. He becomes the seventh head basketball coach in MSSU history.
McMahon will have an introductory press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the North Endzone Facility on campus at MSSU.
"I want to thank Dr. Van Galen and Rob Mallory for giving me the opportunity to lead one of the best Division II men's basketball programs in the country," McMahon said in a release. "MSSU is a special place, and my family and I are proud to be a part of the community again. I'm ready to get to work with these players and together we will relentlessly pursue excellence."
McMahon replaces Boschee, who took over for the retired Kim Anderson at MIAA rival Pittsburg State last month. He will be in his second stint roaming the sidelines at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center as he served as an assistant and later associate head coach for the Lions until 2020.
"We set out in this search to find a high-character individual, a relationship-driven coach, and a person committed to building a winning culture that will get our men's basketball program back to the level of success we are accustomed to," MSSU Director of Athletics Rob Mallory said. "In a deep and highly competitive pool of candidates Sam McMahon rose to the top, and I could not be more excited to welcome him and his family back to Missouri Southern.
"Sam knows Missouri Southern, he has recruited at a high level in this region his entire career, and he understands what it takes to compete in the MIAA."
McMahon has been an assistant coach at Southeast Missouri State for the past two seasons working under Brad Korn. While he was at MSSU, the Lions averaged 20 wins and accumulated a 124-60 record. MSSU earned at least a top-4 finish in the MIAA regular season every year and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen in 2019.
McMahon helped recruit players like Christian Bundy, Winston Dessesow and Avery Taggart, who are the team’s top returning scorers. There has been no official word on players that have entered the transfer portal as of now.
McMahon started his coaching career at Central Methodist and then went on to work with former MSSU assistant Paul Lusk at Missouri State. A standout prep player at Jefferson City, McMahon spent a year at Bridgton (Maine) Academy and then played four years of Division I basketball at Delaware.
"Sam McMahon is a terrific hire for Missouri Southern," Lusk added in the release. "He understands the institution as well as the league. He's a perfect fit. He has great experience on various levels of college basketball and will do a tremendous job leading the program."
McMahon earned a degree in sports management from Delaware in 2008. After his tenure with the Blue Hens, he spent three months interning at Wilmington in New Castle, Delaware, where he was the team’s video coordinator.
McMahon and the former Holly Wade got married on Sept. 8, 2012. The couple has three children, Maverick, Eva and Nova.
"When we came to SEMO, we not only needed great coaches but great men and great families," SEMO head coach Brad Korn said. "Sam checks all the boxes as it relates to coaching, connecting and leading young men. Sam was instrumental in helping us lay the foundation of what SEMO basketball is now and into the future.
"We are so excited for Holly, Maverick, Eva and Nova to return home and live out a dream that they are ready for. We look forward to seeing the success they will have and we will be cheering for the Lions."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.