During his Missouri Southern basketball career, point guard Eddin Santiago — AKA "The Little General" — was the classic coach on the floor.
But next week, Santiago will be coaching from the sideline.
Santiago is the coach for the Puerto Rico National Team, which left Friday for Xalapa, Mexico, to compete in the FIBA U16 Boys Americas Championship.
"It's a dream," he said. "Every time you play for Puerto Rico, you want to represent it well. I didn't get a chance to do it as a player, but now is my chance as coach. I did practice with the National Team but never made it.
"We'll see if I can coach now. It's a good experience. ... At least I get a chance to prove myself. ... I'm not that nervous. It's not that hard. It's basketball. I'm just excited and ready to take on this challenge."
The tournament doubles as a world qualifier. The top four teams advance to the U17 World Championships in Spain in 2022.
The eight teams, who qualified through the Nike Youth Ranking for each sub-zone, have been split into two pools.
Puerto Rico is in Group B with Chile, Dominican Republic and the United States, ranked No. 1 in the world.
Group A consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada and Mexico.
Standings from round-robin pool play will determine pairings for bracket play — Group A No. 1 vs. Group B No. 4, etc. The four quarterfinal winners secure the spots in next year's world championships.
Puerto Rico plays Team USA in its first game at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Then it faces Chile at 2:30 Tuesday and Dominican Republic at 2:30 Wednesday. After an off day on Thursday, quarterfinal games are set for Friday. All games will be broadcast through the FIBA YouTube channel.
"We have a good chance," Santiago said. "The favorite should be USA, and that's who we play first. There's USA, there's Canada, there's Brazil, Argentina. We can sneak in and be top-4. I know we're probably not going to win it, but at least I just want to qualify."
There's always the chance that this could lead to something bigger down the road.
"Right now I just want to enjoy this first tournament and qualify this team," Santiago said. "I'm sure if we qualify, then good things are going to come afterwards. It's going to be a good test for myself and the squad, because we haven't had great luck with the big team. So maybe with the young ones, we can start to build something."
Santiago actually is the assistant coach for the team. The head coach is also the head coach for one of the professional teams in the Puerto Rico Superior League that is playing its schedule now.
"He's in the middle of the season, so he can't go," Santiago said. "I was next in line, so they called me about two weeks ago."
Santiago played at Missouri Southern from 1998-2002, scored more than 1,000 points and was the NCAA Division II leader in career assists and steals when he graduated. He scored a career-best 37 points in his final regular-season game at Truman State, and he was the most valuable player in the South Central Regional in 2000 at MSSU when the Lions went a school-best 30-3.
Corn used to coach in the Superior League during the summer, and that led to the Lions' Puerto Rico pipeline.
"Coach Corn met some people where I was from, and that's how I met him," Santiago said. "They recruited 'Big O' (Osiris Ricardo). It wasn't me. But then they told him they had another kid, and that was me.
"That was (a long time ago). Feels like yesterday though.
Santiago and his wife Daisy Rosado have two sons, Eddin (6) and Yeshua (4).
"But they don't play yet," Santiago said.
