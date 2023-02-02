The fifth-seeded Sarcoxie boys basketball team never trailed Thursday in upsetting fourth-seeded Providence 49-40 in the Mercy/Warrior Classic Tournament at McAuley Catholic High School.
The Bears (10-10) led 29-16 at halftime with the biggest lead of 27-7 coming in the second quarter.
Garrett Smith netted 16 points, Matthew Swayne 13 and Tyler Hirtz 12 for Sarcoxie.
Providence (9-15), a private school out of Rogers, Arkansas, was topped by Stevens Hunter and Cooper Long with 15 apiece.
