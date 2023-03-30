...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west
central Missouri.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT
Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Friday Afternoon and
Evening...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR
STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 066, 067,
073, 077, 078, 088, 097, AND 101...
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 10 PM CDT Friday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...West to southwest winds of 30-40 mph with gusts of 50-60
mph.
* HUMIDITY...18-28 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Sarcoxie downs Thomas Jefferson in dual golf match
From Staff Reports | sports@joplinglobe.com
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Host Sarcoxie topped Thomas Jefferson in a dual golf match Thursday at the Center Creek Golf Club.
Sarcoxie’s Eli Ellis won medalist honors by carding a 41.
Thomas Jefferson’s Beck McKinney finished third lowest with a 48.
