JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With strong performances in the sprints and hurdles, Sarcoxie’s girls tied for sixth place in the Class 2 MSHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday at Adkins Stadium.
The Bears scored 27 points to tie Caruthersville.
STEAM Academy at McCluer South won the title with 80 points, and North Platte took second with 58.
Tiah Cupp picked up 14 points for the Bears in the hurdles, placing third in the 100 hurdles (15.52 seconds) and second in the 300 hurdles (45.48).
Sarcoxie posted top-5 finishes in two relays, taking third in the 4x100 (50.98) and fifth in the 4x200 (1:49.95). Jocelyn Benito and Mckenna Bass ran on both relays, joined by Adela Hirtz and Cupp in the 4x100 and Madison Chrisman and Brooklyn Carr in the 4x200.
Bass also finished sixth in the 100 meters (12.69).
Payten Richardson of Miller earned a medal, taking fourth place in the 200 meters (26.13).
The boys meet saw two area boys earn medals.
Travis Sickles of Southwest finished second in the 3200 (9:34.61) and third in the 1600 (4:27.88).
Christian Harter of Sarcoxie was fifth in the javelin (151-2).
