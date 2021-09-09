SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Sarcoxie volleyball team outlasted College Heights 3-2 in a five-set match on Thursday night at home.
The Bears won the match with individual set scores of 26-28, 25-10, 22-25, 25-20 and 15-8.
The Cougars (1-2) were led by Addie Lawrence with 11 kills and six aces, while Ava Masen had a team-high 34 digs. Lauren Ukena added eight kills and came up with 14 digs while Maddy Colin handed out 24 assists.
College Heights hosts Marionsville at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Sarcoxie entertains East Newton on Tuesday.
