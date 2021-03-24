SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two of the area’s top prep performers in basketball and track and field are headed to the next level.
Sarcoxie's Annette Ramirez signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at Westminster College while Tiah Cupp inked to run track at Hannibal-LaGrange University in front of family, friends and coaches at A.L. Gurley Gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon.
“It means a lot just being able to say I have a decision made with all of the work I put in,” Ramirez said. “It’s finally paying off. Definitely the coaches, the players (stuck out). I got to meet everyone, and they were so welcoming. I’m really excited to be at Westminster.”
“I have been looking forward to this since seventh grade,” Cupp said. “I’m super excited. I met the coach and the team. They seem so amazing. I talked with some of the girls from the team. They said they have so much fun and they take it seriously, which is something I love. I take this sport seriously, but they still have their fun times.”
Ramirez, a 5-foot-4 combo guard, had a decorated career for April Ellis’ Bears. After averaging nearly 28 points, five rebounds and four steals as a junior, Ramirez put up similar numbers in her senior campaign.
She posted around 28 points, seven rebounds and four steals per game for Sarcoxie. The Bears went 12-8 overall and finished as a district runner-up.
“It’s always a great accomplishment for our program when we have someone sign to go to the next level,” Ellis said. “Annette has been a great role model, a great leader not just for the kids on our team, but for youth sports and our middle school program coming up. It gives the kids something to understand, ‘Hey, I can go on to the next level.’”
Ramirez put up some monster scoring performances during her career, setting a new school record with a 51-point game last season and 54-point game on Jan. 12. Although complete records are not available, she’s believed to be the program’s all-time leading scorer.
She finished with over 1,850 points for her career — even after her team missed out on five games this season.
“Annette has been iconic for our program,” Ellis said. “She has set a new bar for the program. It’s a new level for players to try and accomplish. Annette has come up and set it pretty high.”
Ramirez hopes to contribute right away at Westminster.
“They think I can make an immediate impact, but obviously, I have to work for it,” Ramirez said. “I’m fine with that. I will work for my spot.”
Cupp, a multi sport athlete, has shined in track and field since she was a freshman. In 2019, she was a state medalist in the 100 and 300m hurdles.
“She has been a very special person for me,” Sarcoxie coach Michael Busselman said. “I have had her since sixth grade, taught her in sixth grade. When she started in seventh grade, she was just a natural at the hurdles. She has been dedicated to the sport and to her events. She has worked very hard with what she wants to achieve. This next month is going to be very emotional because we have developed a bond that is just inseparable.”
Cupp believes she will be running the 400 and 800m hurdles at Hannibal. She also has a few goals set before then.
“I want to try and get faster,” Cupp said. “Working on technique is my main thing. I want to help the team out as much as I can and improve myself as an athlete.”
The community of Sarcoxie will always be a special place for the two standout athletes.
“I know they left a mark in my heart,” Ramirez said. “I hope I did the same.”
“I have too many favorite memories to count, but it’s probably when I’m actually racing,” Cupp said. “You can hear all the students on the sidelines cheering, and then the coaches cheering you on to push and do better with the team.”
