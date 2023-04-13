DIAMOND, Mo. -- A five-run sixth inning Thursday propelled Sarcoxie to a 7-2 girls softball win against host Diamond.
Diamond led 2-0 until the fifth inning when the Bears tied the game.
Kylee Walters went 4 for 4 and drove in four runs for Sarcoxie. Walters also did the job in the pitcher's circle picking up the win on the way to 12 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
The Bears outhit the Wildcats 9-6.
Diamond will travel to Strafford and Sarcoxie will meet Mount Vernon on Monday.
