McAuley Catholic’s boys basketball team went through a third-quarter letdown Friday in bowing to visiting Sarcoxie 58-47.
The Warriors led 32-24 at intermission before being outscored 16-2 in the third period to fall behind 40-34.
“This has been a common theme for us,” said McAuley coach Tony Witt. “We play an unbelievable first half and then cannot get anything going the next half.”
Witt said the Warriors have got to a better job of playing full court.
“I give Sarcoxie a lot of credit,” he said. “They got better as the game went on.”
Noah Black and Jeffrey Horinek led the way for the Warriors with 12 points apiece.
McAuley (1-5) will play at Exeter at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
