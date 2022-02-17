Brett Sarwinski only needed six points to surpass Galena’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday night.
The senior combo guard did it in ceremonious fashion.
After getting off to a strong start with five points in the first quarter against rival Riverton, Sarwinski buried a 3-point jumper despite being fouled in the second quarter and hit a free throw, becoming the Bulldogs’ new scoring king thanks to a four-point play.
Sarwinski eclipsed Garrett Hall’s (2014-18) previous mark of 1,223. The program record now stands at 1,235 points after Sarwinski finished with 17 points in Galena's 44-31 win over Riverton.
“It’s a great achievement and I’m glad that I have accomplished that,” Sarwinski said. “But it’s just something that came with my main goal: that’s just to win. I’m a winner and that’s all I do when I play this sport. I want to compete and try to win the game.”
His new milestone capped a historic night for the Sarwinski family. You see Brett’s younger sister, Mia, became the third Sarwinski family member to go over 1,000 points with 22 in a thrilling 44-42 triumph over the Rams earlier in the night.
“It was a pretty cool deal and made it even better for the Sarwinski family,” Galena boys coach Matt Meyr said. “She got it in the fourth quarter right before our game. Mia made hers on the game-tying 3-pointer and they ended up beating Riverton by the end of the game. It was a pretty cool night for the family and the whole community to get to announce both of those things at home against Riverton, one of our rivals.”
Sarwinski is averaging 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest this season for the impressive 17-1 Bulldogs.
He is Sports in Kansas’ reigning Class 3A Player of the Year. Sarwinski averaged 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals per game as a junior, leading Galena to a state runner-up finish last season.
It was the Bulldogs’ first-ever state championship appearance.
“Brett came in from eighth grade and I don’t think he started his freshman year, but he contributed right away,” Meyr said. “He’s always been a good scorer. The rest of his game has evolved. He’s become a good rebounder and a good passer over the last couple of years. He came in as a good scorer from the start. He got hampered up a little bit and hurt his knee as a freshman, and only got to play about half the year. Over basically three years of a career, he’s put up pretty good numbers the whole time.”
How much has he evolved as a scorer?
“He pretty much does it all,” Meyr said. “He’s quick, gets to the basketball pretty much whenever he wants. This year, he’s shooting 42% from the 3-point line and shooting 80% free throws. It’s pretty much everything. He plays good defense, so gets quite a few steals and gets some layups out of that too. It’s an all-around game.”
The Sarwinski name is a household one in Galena. Older brothers P.J. and Nick currently play football at Pittsburg State, with P.J. being an All-American linebacker. P.J. also became the first Sarwinski family member to reach 1,000 points, achieving the milestone in 2017.
Father Beau Sarwinski is the Bulldogs’ football coach.
“We are a really competitive family,” Brett Sarwinski said. “We’ve always wanted to compete and go out and play as hard as we possibly can. If you do that, you’ll be successful at what you do. I think that’s just helped all of us on our journey to where we are now.”
And like his older brothers, Brett is an all-around athlete who has also flourished in baseball and football. He’s been recruited in all three sports, but he’s undecided with which sport he wants to pursue at the next level.
But after coming up short in the state championship game against Hesston last year, Brett’s eyes are set on one prize as he wraps up a decorated prep basketball career.
"Winning that state championship game would be the best way to go out,” Sarwinski said. “It’d be a great ending to an exciting career I’ve had.”
