CARTHAGE, Mo. — Led by co-medalists Harry Satterlee and Hobbs Campbell, Joplin won a triangular golf meet on Tuesday afternoon at Carthage Municipal Golf Course.
The Eagles finished with a four-man total of 153, followed by Carl Junction 170, Webb City 172 and Carthage 177.
Satterlee and Campbell carded 2-over-par 37s on the front nine, and Wyatt Satterlee was third with 39, one shot ahead of teammate Ethan Sage.
Noah Williams of Carl Junction also shot a 40 to share fourth place. Cooper Wyrick of Carl Junction, Braxten Cahoon of Webb City and Kaden Parker of Joplin all had 41s.
Quinn Brewer, Grant Fagg and Brandon Gacke all shot 44s for Carthage.
The same four teams play at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Briarbrook Golf Course.
