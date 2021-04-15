FREMONT HILLS, Mo. — Harry Satterlee earned his second medalist honor of the season, and Joplin won a close battle for the team championship in the Ozark Invitational on Thursday at Fremont Hills Country Club.
The Eagles had two top-10 finishers and finished with a 315 score, nipping Nixa by three strokes. Tourmament host Ozark came in third with 324.
Satterlee, a freshman, led the field with a 2-over-par 74, highlighted by a 1-under 35 on the back nine. He finished two shots ahead of Han of Springfield Catholic and Wiggins of Kickapoo.
One week earlier Satterlee was medalist in the Joplin Invitational with a 73 at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
Fielding Campbell of Joplin was part of a four-way tie for fourth place with 77, shooting 39-38.
The Eagles' other scores were Wyatt Satterlee and Hobbs Campbell with 82s and Ethan Sage with 83.
Kickapoo was fourth with 339, followed by Catholic with 347, Carthage 359, Branson 361, Carl Junction 362 and Webb City 363. A total of 17 teams competed.
Britt Coy and Owen Derryberry shot 83s to lead Carthage. Keegon Dill led Webb City with 87, and Noah Williams was low for Carl Junction with 89.
The next stop on the prep golf slate is the Carthage Sonic Invitational on Monday at the Carthage Municipal Golf Course.
