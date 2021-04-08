Harry Satterlee had good feelings before teeing off in the Joplin Invitational golf tournament on Thursday morning.
"I hit it pretty well on the range and putted really well," he said. "I changed my putter grip a couple of days ago, and it really helped. I had kind of an interlocking grip, and I changed it to left-hand low like Jordan Spieth."
Satterlee's preparation carried over to the tournament as he shot a 1-over-par 73 to claim medalist honors and lead the host Joplin Eagles to the team crown at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
With all five players finishing among the top-7, the Eagles posted a four-man total of 309 and won team honors by 31 strokes.
"Just get them here on time and make them play," Joplin coach Jack Pace said. "I have six kids who can play. This is going to be a fun year. This could be one of my better teams."
Carl Junction finished second with 340, followed by Webb City 347, Carthage 365 and Mount Vernon 369.
Completing the team scores: Rogersville 372, Lockwood 377, Joplin B 380, Seneca 386, Nevada 391 and Lamar 435.
Starting his round on the eighth hole, Satterlee bogeyed three of the first seven holes he played — the par-3 eighth, 11th and 14th holes. He picked up two strokes with birdies on par-5s — a three-footer on No. 10 and 30-footer on No. 16 — and then made par on the final nine holes to shoot 37-36.
"I have been playing pretty well this year," said Satterlee, a freshman. "I have a new swing coach down in Arkansas, Philip Walker, and he's helped me out a lock. ... The greens were rolling really smooth. It's a beautiful course."
Pace wasn't surprised by Satterlee's score.
"Not at all ... a little bit because of the wind," Pace said. "That was a phenomenal score in the conditions we had. You could tell by just watching him he was going to pop out (a good score) one of these days."
Nevada's Owen Swearingen finished second with a 77, one shot ahead of Joplin's Fielding Campbell and Wyatt Satterlee. The Eagles' Ethan Sage and Mount Vernon's Curtis Wendler tied for fifth with 80, and Joplin's Hobbs Campbell had 81.
Swearingen, a junior, shot 37-40 with two birdies, five bogeys and a double-bogey on No. 11. He almost drove the green on the par-4 third hole and got up and down for birdie, and he made a 15-footer for birdie on 16.
"I had a few bad holes, a few missed clubs and stuff like that," said Swearingen, who was medalist in the Tigers' season-opening triangular meet. "I've played pretty well so far this year."
It was windy and close to 50 degrees when play began at 8:30 a.m., and they warmed to the low 60s as the tournament ended.
"Conditions were terrible this morning ... cold, windy," Carl Junction coach Ryan Jones said. "This is spring golf. About the time you get done, the day becomes good."
Keegon Dill of Webb City finished eighth with 83, and Carl Junction's Zach Wrensch and Cooper Wyrick and Carthage's Britt Coy tied for 10th with 84.
"We're pleased. Any day you get to play with COVID, you're excited," Jones said. "I don't think we necessarily shot the best rounds of our life, but we don't have to just yet. We're still trying to get a little better, working on things. ... We hung in there and did our job. We're pleased to certainly come in second.
"Cooper Wyrick played really well today. He's our only senior on the roster and he battles every day. He's been showing signs that he could have a little breakthrough. So for him to finish in the top-10 is really good.
"Zach Wrensch, our third player, has shown signs of coming on. So our back-end kids played really well, and they needed to because our front couple had some holes they struggled on."
