CARTHAGE, Mo. — Led by first-place finisher Harry Satterlee, Joplin won a golf meet on Tuesday afternoon at Carthage High School.
The Eagles finished with a four-man total of 154, followed by Carthage 165, Webb City 166 and Carl Junction 168.
Satterlee carded 1-under-par 34 on the front nine to win. Joplin's Wyatt Satterlee and Carthage's Britt Coy tied for second place with a 38.
Jack Spencer of Carl Junction and Ben Nicholas of Carthage had a 39. Joplin's Hobbs Campbell and Webb City's Keegon Dill and Josh Howard shot 40s.
The same four teams play at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Briarbrook Golf Course.
