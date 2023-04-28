Joplin's Harry Satterlee and McAuley Catholic's Kendall Ramsey picked up athlete of the week honors from The Joplin Globe for their respective performances during the week ending April 22.
HARRY SATTERLEE
The junior won the Abbiatti Golf Invitational in Carthage last week with a score of 70 (one stroke under par). Satterlee had to clinch the win with a shootout victory against Republic's Cason Bekemeier.
On their second playoff hole, Satterlee birdied to win.
"He's driven," Joplin head coach Jack Pace said. "He's a true golfer. I expect to see him playing on Saturday's and Sunday's in the future. He's by far the best player I've seen at Joplin. It's unreal what he does."
Satterlee also won the Bird Dog Invitational in Carl Junction (April 24) with another 70 — this time two strokes under par.
"Just his overall game," Pace said of what stands out with Satterlee. "He has a great short game. There aren't many three-putts — if any. He controls the ball well. From tee to green, he's in control."
Coach Pace added that he also doesn't see the wind affect his golfer too much, typically saying "he can handle it."
Satterlee is already committed to golf at the University of Cincinnati and Pace only sees him getting better as he gets closer to the college level.
"I've coached plenty of good golfers. My best have never been this good," Pace said. "He shoots under par on a consistent basis."
Up next for Satterlee and the Joplin golf team is the conference tournament on Tuesday and then the district event on Thursday as players look to qualify for the state tournament on May 15-16.
KENDALL RAMSEY
Ramsey ran to three conference championships last week during the Ozark 7 Conference meet at Thomas Jefferson on Wednesday.
She earned those titles in the 800-meter, 1600-meter and 3200-meter races. Two of those times were new personal records. In the 800, her time of 2:44.09 was a career best as well as the 13:20.1 in the 3200.
"Her goal was not to run fast but to get points for the team," McAuley head coach Andy Youngworth said. "She knew she couldn't run without discipline and ran well despite the wind."
The very next day, Ramsey and the Warriors were running at Lamar.
"She has a good chance to get back to state so I wanted her to run events in back-to-back days," Youngworth said. "It will be that way at state so I wanted her to experience being tired and sore and have to compete."
Ramsey performed at a high level again setting new career bests in the 800 and 1600 with times of 2:43.17 and 5:53.39.
Youngworth mentioned being proud of his junior for "being confident and running that well after conference."
Ramsey was a state medalist in cross country this fall and qualified for state in the 3200 as a sophomore.
After seeing the team fall from eight members to just three this year in track and field, Youngworth has seen some growth from his standout athlete.
"She's doing a really good job of being a leader," he said of Ramsey. "The other seven girls had never ran track in high school — whether they were in middle school last year or just didn't come out for the team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.