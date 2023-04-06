It was a bit of a cold, windy day for the Joplin Invitational on Thursday as 11 area teams took the course for their first tournament of the year — especially in the morning.
Joplin's Harry Satterlee was able to overcome some of those conditions and take advantage of being at a course he's familiar with to claim a first-place finish. Satterlee used a 4-under on the back nine to end with a 68.
"With it being my home course, it's nice. I know pretty much every hole out here," Satterlee said. "I definitely had an advantage before we even teed off. It felt nice just to be able to get a full round in."
The junior golfer noted that the wind made an impact on his game today but he doesn't believe it was necessarily a negative effect.
"It definitely completely changes up the course," Satterlee said. "A lot of the holes play differently. A lot of par 5s played longer or shorter. I honestly enjoy that wind a little more because it makes a couple of the harder holes a little easier."
The wind was out of the northeast throughout the competition and stayed around 10 mph.
Carthage took home the team championship behind seniors Max Templeman and Britt Coy. Templeman shot a 73 and Coy finished at 77 to lead the way.
"(They) did really well," Tigers' head coach James Newman said. "This was our first tournament. We're trying to get our feet wet for the year. ... We have four tournaments in seven days."
Newman also noted that the wind and chilly feel didn't seem to affect his team too much, saying that they play all the time in cold temperatures, wind and rain. He believes they've been able to ignore any element because they have experience in it.
Templeman finished second overall while Britt took fourth place for the Tigers.
Carthage topped the team leaderboard with a 320, Carl Junction took second with 322 and Joplin was the only other team under 330 with a 325.
The rest of the standings showed Webb City (331), Seneca (373), Neosho (377), Clever (396), Joplin JV (425), Nevada (431) and Lamar (438). Purdy was the 11th team in the field but the Eagles only brought three golfers so they weren't eligible for team standings.
CJ's Jack Spencer took third with a score of 75. Three players tied for fifth with a score of 79 in Neosho's Collier Hendricks, and Webb City's Braxten Cahoon and Cooper Forth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.