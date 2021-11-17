Bronson Schaake has already become well-acquainted with his new gig.
Schaake estimates he coached about 25 games over the summer as he got a strong grasp of the talent he would work with this winter.
“I just got used to their habits and things we have to work on,” Schaake said earlier this week after a practice. “At the same time, I instilled my principles and expectations. It was always good to get them into game simulations and play different teams outside the league. I was glad to see how they responded to different styles of play as well.”
The former Riverton coach, who took over for Jeff Hafer, is set to embark on his first season leading the Joplin boys basketball program. The Eagles are coming off a 12-13 campaign a year ago that saw them finish sixth in the Central Ozark Conference standings.
Joplin went 3-6 in league play.
The Eagles graduated six seniors from 2020-21, but the majority of the starting lineup is back along with a number of other weapons.
Senior Always Wright, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, is among the returning starters. He averaged 16.5 points per game and registered at least eight games with 20 or more points last season.
Wright earned second-team all-conference honors as well as all-area and all-district recognition.
“Always has a really good basketball mind, good IQ,” Schaake said. “He listens well. He can do a lot of different things, but my goal is to make him a guy that can post up and maybe get a bucket or two, then obviously attack from the perimeter and try to get him out and get a couple steals a game.”
All Wright, a 6-2 combo guard, also returns to Joplin’s backcourt after leading the team with 17 points a night. He received third-team all-conference honors as just a freshman.
“Same as his brother,” Schaake said. “All has got a good basketball mind. He is really aggressive. He’s actually a very good rebounder, so I have been very impressed about that aspect of it. He can shoot from the outside, he can create. For both of the kids, their court IQ is just really good.”
6-4 junior forward Terrance Gibson is expected to see significant time. Schaake said he has a high-ceiling.
“He is still honing in on his craft and raw in some spots, but he is really athletic,” Schaake said. “He has got a good feel for around the bucket and what move needs to happen. It’s just a matter of finishing that move off. Really good rebounder. He has a knack for the ball.”
6-foot-3 senior combo forward L.T. Atherton is the Eagles’ third and final returning starter from last season.
“LT is a hybrid kid,” Schaake said. “He can guard the bigs if you want. We are trying to make him better on the guards, but we are trying to expand his game a little bit from the outside. That will just make him harder to guard.”
Bruce Wilbert and Brantley Morris (both 6-1 seniors) are expected to vie for starting spots at guard.
“Bruce is a really good defender,” Schaake said. “He’ll pressure you and he’ll get physical with you, which we need at times. He gets his teammates open. Brantley is a guy who can stretch the defense. He is a really good shooter. It just depends on what lineup is out there and who we are playing against, what style we are going for at that time.”
And don’t overlook the size Joplin will have coming off the bench. Whit Hafer, Joe Jasper and Calvin Clark all stand 6-3 or taller.
Senior Junior Gilbert will look to serve as the backup point guard, while sophomore Quin Renfro is another name to keep an eye on this winter.
“We have a lot of big kids if we need to go that way and wear some people down,” Schaake said. “Junior will be a good backup point. He just needs to get comfortable. He hasn’t played the past two years, so he is trying to get back into it. He does good things. We have some other guys that can get some time in there. Quin was the tailback, so he has got that tailback body. He can get to the rim and is a pretty aggressive kid.”
Joplin opens the season at McDonald County on Tuesday.
“We want to improve everyday and build around pressure defense,” Schaake said. “We want to push the ball and make good decisions. We have the potential to play multiple styles of basketball with big and small lineups. I’m just excited to get started and see what the kids can do.”
