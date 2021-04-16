Purdy softball player Lauren Schallert and Joplin golfer/baseball player Fielding Campbell have been named the Globe’s high school athletes of the week for the week ending April 10.
Lauren Schallert
Schallert has proven to be one of the area’s top softball players this spring, leading 17-1 Purdy to a scorching start in the circle and at the plate.
The senior entered the week with a 12-1 overall record and a 0.75 ERA this season. In 70 2/3 innings, she has allowed only seven earned runs on 39 hits and fanned 142 batters.
Schallert posted a .634 batting average while hitting in the 3-hole for the Eagles, collecting 26 hits (17 singles, five doubles and four home runs) while driving in 25 runs.
“What stands out is her mental toughness on the mound,” Purdy coach Lori Videmschek said. “She can turn it up a gear and dominate on the mound.”
The NCAA Division II Cameron University signee has also drawn 13 walks — all intentional.
“Lauren is a very special player for us,” Videmschek said. “She brings a formidable arsenal of pitches to the circle, with velocity and movement. She is also a versatile player. Not only can she pitch, but she is a tremendous power hitter.”
Fielding Campbell
Campbell, a Missouri Southern golf signee, continues to balance playing golf and baseball in the same season with ease.
The senior started off his week right by carding a 6-over-par 78 to win the individual title and help lead Joplin to the team title in the Bird Dog Invitational at Briarbrook Golf Course on April 5.
On the baseball field, Joplin’s leadoff man hit nearly .500 in three games, including a 3-for-4 performance in a big win against Webb City on April 8. Campbell also tossed five shutout innings in relief against 10-5 Willard on April 10.
“What Fielding is doing is really impressive,” Joplin baseball coach Kyle Wolf said. “He competes at a high level in two varsity sports at the same time all while being a good student and better person. He is a model student-athlete and it’s been fun to watch his accomplishments over the last four years.”
“He’s just an athlete,” Joplin golf coach Jack Pace said. “His parents do a fantastic job with him and Hobbs (Campbell, his brother). He’s got the right mindset. I talked to him his freshman year about doing both sports. It would be tough because you have to keep up the grades. So far, he has done that. His short game stands out on the course. He’s got such a good short game. His ability is about 90% between the ears. He’s got it together.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Please attach a close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on April 24 will be based on performances from April 12-17.
