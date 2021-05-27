Purdy softball player Lauren Schallert and Joplin track and field athlete Donovahn Watkins have been named the Globe's athletes of the week for the week ending May 22.
LAUREN SCHALLERT
Schallert, a senior right-hander, pitched a pair of two-hitters as Purdy defeated Advance 7-0 in the semifinals and Holcomb 4-1 in the championship game of the Class 1 spring softball state tournament at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
She struck out 16 batters and walked one in the shutout against Advance, and she fanned seven and walked none against Holcomb as the Eagles (30-1) captured the first softball state championship in school history.
"Lauren does what Lauren does, and that's she goes out and competes every day," Purdy coach Lori Videmschek said. "She listens and is so coachable. She knows what she's able to do and what she needs to do."
Schallert, who has signed with NCAA Division II Cameron University, finished the season with a 25-1 record and 0.36 earned run average — seven earned runs in 137 1/3 innings. She struck out 265 batters and walked 18.
She also was the team's leading batter with a .592 average, and almost half of her 45 hits went for extra bases — nine doubles and 10 home runs. She scored 45 runs, drove in 45 runs, walked 24 times and did not strike out all season.
DONOVAHN WATKINS
Watkins, a junior thrower, picked up a sectional title in the shot put on May 22 at the Class 5 Sectional 3 meet at Carthage High School's David Haffner Stadium.
His mark of 53 feet, 6.25 inches bested the sectional field and qualified him to this past Thursday's state meet in Jefferson City, where he placed fourth with a throw of 53-3.75.
"Donovahn was really consistent for us throughout the year," Joplin coach Brandon Taute said. "After missing the previous two years, he was a little bit rusty during the preseason. But he found his groove after working with his coaches. So he's been really coachable and a great performer for us.
Watkins accounted for one of 11 state entries for Joplin, which finished second in the sectional meet behind Waynesville.
"The best part is Donovahn is a junior and he'll be back next season. Our junior class has some really good kids, especially in the field events and the distance events as well. ... We'll have a lot of fire power, and Donovahn is certainly part of it. So we're excited, and I couldn't be happier with how Donovahn had progressed this year."
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Please attach a closeup head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on June 5 will be based on performances from May 24-28.
