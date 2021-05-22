SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lauren Schallert made the postseason stage seem small with her effort on Saturday afternoon.
The NCAA Division II Cameron University signee hurled a complete-game two-hitter as Purdy topped Advance 7-0 in the Class 1 state semifinals at Killian Softball Complex.
The Eagles (29-1) play Holcomb, a 3-2 victor over Wellington-Napoleon in the other semifinal, for the state championship at noon Sunday.
Not only did Schallert (24-1) throw a shutout, but also she set a semifinal record with 16 strikeouts. The only two hits she allowed were to Natalee Roper, who singled twice for the Hornets.
The Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to an RBI double by shortstop Bayleigh Robbins before play was suspended on Thursday due to rain.
Purdy broke through on Saturday with two more runs in the fifth after an RBI triple from Robbins to left-center. Robyn Schad followed with an RBI single to make the score 3-0.
The Eagles put the game away with four runs on three hits in the seventh to take a 7-0 lead. Jessi Hoppes, a freshman center fielder, started the rally with a two-run single before senior Annabelle Bowman capped the scoring with a two-run double.
Annabelle Duffield (17-4) suffered the loss for Advance (18-5). She allowed seven runs on eight hits in seven innings of work.
The Hornets play Wellington-Napoleon in the third place game at 10 a.m. Sunday.
