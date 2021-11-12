Miller volleyball player Haylie Schnake and Neosho soccer player Juan Perez have been selected as the Joplin Globe athletes of the week for their performances during the week ending on Nov. 6.
Haylie Schnake
Schnake used a season of developing and “stepping up” — as Miller coach Tamra Landers referred to it — to help the Cardinals win the Class 1 state championship last week.
“She became one of our go-to hitters on the front row,” Landers said. “She really worked to block better. Her back-row play really came along to become one of our better passers.
“Anything she didn’t feel like she was good enough at she worked hard to get better. She was a big part of our state championship run.”
Schnake tallied double-double performances in Miller’s 3-2 semifinal victory over Sante Fe last Friday and 3-0 sweep over Gideon in the state championship game last Saturday.
The junior finished Friday’s contest with 10 kills and 24 digs against Sante Fe. The very next day she rattled off 11 kills and 15 digs on Saturday.
Juan Perez
Perez netted two goals in Neosho’s 3-1 victory over Bolivar in the Class 3 District 6 championship game last week.
It marked the Wildcats’ fifth consecutive district title.
“He has a habit of scoring big goals in the postseason,” Neosho coach James Carter said. “He is so strong and strong on the ball. He’s quick and fast. He’s such a good athlete that he makes it difficult for opponents to defend.”
Perez got Neosho’s scoring started and even finished the scoring for them as well. These goals helped carry Neosho into a matchup against Glendale on Saturday in the state quarterfinals.
As an upperclassman, one thing that Carter recognizes about Perez is the effort he puts into his game.
“One thing that stands out is how hard he works,” Carter said. “And some of those blue collar goals he gets where he just keeps pressing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.