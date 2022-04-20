Filling in one game for Joplin baseball coach Kyle Wolf last week, Brenden Schneider got a little taste of what it was like to be a head coach.
“Obviously, we love having Kyle over there in the third base box,” Schneider said. “But it’s just a rush. … Just the joy of being over there. It’s pretty fun to wave the left arm and send (players) in. How can you not enjoy it?”
Schneider will have more opportunities to wave the left arm around as he’s been hired as the Eagles’ softball coach. He replaces Manny Flores, who is closer to home in Republic, as he's now the softball coach at Rogersville.
Schneider embarks on the first head coaching stint of his career. He is already familiar with the program as he was an assistant coach for four seasons prior to this fall.
“It’s awesome,” Schneider said. “My love for the game runs pretty deep. Last year was the first year I didn’t coach softball here. So, I really enjoyed the girls. The good news is I get to come back to a group of kids I know. They know me. It’s really awesome for (athletics director) Matt (Hiatt) to have faith in me and give me my first head coaching job. It means the world to me. It’s just awesome.”
A graduate of Vianney High School, Schneider played collegiately at Southwest Baptist University. He currently serves as Joplin baseball’s pitching coach.
“I love the game,” Schneider added. “I grew up playing baseball. I had baseball fields across the street from my house. My sister played a ton of softball growing up. We were kind of a baseball and softball family. When the opportunity came up, I was like, ‘not only can I be a head coach, but I can do it at Joplin which has become my home.’ It was a no-brainer.”
This past fall, Joplin finished with its first winning season since 2015. The Eagles went 16-14 overall as their season came to an end in a 6-4 setback to Republic in the Class 6 District 6 quarterfinals.
Joplin, which graduated only three seniors, will have two players back next year in Jill McDaniel and Izzy Yust who have a chance to be four-year varsity starters.
Schneider is excited about the future of the program.
“To have a good, solid foundation of a girl in the circle and shortstop, that’s something you can build off,” Schneider said. “The youth that’s there. Bailey Ledford is going to be a junior next year and she played a great third base for us. You’ve got all these other kids like (Jadyn) Pankow and (Abigayle) Lowery. There is going to be a lot of youth. Credit to coach Flores.
“He came into a program that really needed a lot of stability. He helped bring that. I’m so thankful that I got to work with him. Even though I wasn’t here the whole time he was here, I got to learn a ton from him, be around him and watch how he built this program up. I’m going to bring my own spin to things, but I’m really trying to continue the legacy he built and the foundation he has put here.”
Schneider also said he looks forward to getting to know the players in the new middle school program.
“We are really thankful for that,” Schneider said. “We are hoping we can continue to grow softball in the Joplin area. I’m excited to get back into it and get to know all the girls.
“Just being back on the field. There’s something about baseball and softball. It’s just so much fun. I really can’t explain or describe the feeling of excitement and joy I have inside of me because it won’t hit me until that first time, where I’m standing in that third base box and coaching my first game as a head coach.”
And waving his left arm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.