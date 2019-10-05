Lockwood quarterback Max Schnelle and Carl Junction volleyball player Salma Lewis have been named the Globe's athletes of the week for the week ending Sept. 28.
MAX SCHNELLE
Schnelle, a junior, was instrumental in Lockwood’s 54-16 win over Pleasant Hope, accounting for six total touchdowns and 252 yards of offense.
“Offensively, we read a lot of stuff for Max, whether it is veer-type stuff or out of the gun,” Lockwood coach Luke Rader said. “Pleasant Hope was taking away the other options, so Max was able to pull the ball and score a few early. He hit a couple passes when our receiver was able to get behind the defense, and again after a receiver was able to get some yards after the catch for the score.”
Schnelle completed 3-of-4 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing four times for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Schnelle capped his day with a 15-yard punt return for his sixth score of the game.
“It says a lot about him as a person,” Rader said of Schnelle’s versatility. “He is a kid who works really hard, whether it is inside the classroom, at a job or in athletics. When you have that kind of personality and show up every day and work as hard as you can, good things kind of happen and fall into place. Max is a really good kid, a great student and never misses a workout or practice. He works hard to be a great leader and teammate.”
SALMA LEWIS
Lewis, a junior, had an impressive week for the Bulldogs. She led Carl Junction with 15 kills on the way to a 27-18, 25-18 win over Carthage on Sept. 24 before finishing with 14 kills in a 25-18 26-24 win against Republic on Sept. 26.
Lewis’ week culminated in a standout performance in the CJ Classic Tournament, tallying 54 kills, 25 digs, four blocks and six aces as the Bulldogs finished with a 4-1 record and a trip to the Gold Bracket semifinals. Her performance earned her a spot on the all-tournament team.
“She played extremely solid for us all week, taking some really great swings and taking over matches for us,” Carl Junction coach Cheryl Sharples said. “She helps take our team to the next level. She is an extremely explosive and dynamic athlete. She jumps and sees the block well, and doesn’t get rattled.
“She is a great teammate. The kids like and respond to her well on and off the court. She is very kind to her teammates and is a great leader.”
