MONETT, Mo. — Kale Schrader went 5-0 with four pins and one major decision to claim an individual championship and lead the Carthage wrestling team at the Monett Tournament on Saturday.
As a team, Carthage had seven individuals place in the top three in their respective weight classes as the Tigers claimed the team championship with 300.5 points.
“I thought we looked much better than we did earlier in the week,” Carthage coach Kenny Brown said. “Our conditioning was greatly improved and we wrestled really well as a team. We were happy that Monett was gracious enough to let us into the tournament at the last minute, because the tournament we originally planned to compete in this weekend was canceled due to weather.”
Carthage was followed in the team standings by runner-up Monett (290.5), while Willard (241), Bolivar (232) and Osage (215.5) rounded out the top five.
Top-ranked Schrader, who improved to 15-0 on the season at the 220-pound weight class, logged four consecutive pins before earning a 14-2 major decision over Bolivar’s Adam Reaves, who’s ranked second in Class 2.
“Kale wrestled tough and smart the entire weekend, but really I was proud of the way our team competed in general,” Brown said. “Our lineup was solid up and down.”
Runner-up finishers for Carthage included Carlos Reyes (113), Tanner Russow (120), Selvin Estrada (126) and Luke Gall (170). Kip Castor (106) and Kelten Campbell (160) both took third.
Monett had six finalists and crowned three individual champions in Matthew Bahl (126), Carter Brink (132) and Gunnar Bradley (152). Joseph Semerad (138), Elias Barrientos (145) and Ethan Umfleet (160) each took second.
