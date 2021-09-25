Nathan Glades received the handoff from Dawson Herl on a third-and-2 play early in the first quarter and seemingly didn’t have much space to operate with.
Then Glades did Glades-like things.
A broken tackle to elude the first defender.
A quick cut to his left to elude the next.
Suddenly the Joplin High School product was in a foot race along the visiting sideline — one that he would win as he found the end zone for a 62-yard score that pulled his Missouri Southern football team to a 7-7 tie with Fort Hays State.
“Between Dawson and Nathan, they continue to get better and better ever snap every game,” MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said. “So yeah, we’ve learned to trust them. They’re doing a great job, and we just have to continue to provide support and some help to kind of free those two up.”
All in all, the MSSU offense had a good start and a strong finish in the Lions’ homecoming game on Saturday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. However, a scoring lull sandwiched between proved to be the difference as Fort Hays pulled away for a 42-21 victory.
Following Glades’ first-quarter score, the Tigers (2-2, 2-2 MIAA) responded with 28 straight points to take a 35-7 lead into halftime. The Lions (1-3, 1-3) came up empty-handed on nine consecutive drives (one missed field goal, eight punts) before they found their footing again with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
But by then, it was too late.
“It’s kind of been the story of the season for us — consistency,” Bradley said. “Trying to find that balance of getting the ball moving and the run-pass balance. Not allowing them to load the box up. I think one of the things that will help is that Dawson is really starting to come along as a passer.”
Herl, a redshirt freshman who made his fourth career start at quarterback for the Lions on Saturday, completed 24 of 31 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown.
“I think every game you’ve seen an increase in attempts and completions,” Bradley said of Herl. “So as we strive to be 50-50 and find offensive consistency, he’s going to be a big part of it.”
Following a scoreless third quarter, Glades recorded his second touchdown of the day on a short run to trim the FHSU lead to 35-14 with 13:43 remaining.
And again, the Tigers answered right back with an 85-yard drive that was capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by Adrian Soto, who finished with 198 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Southern found the end zone one more time late in the fourth quarter when Herl delivered a high-arching pass to Brian Boyd Jr. in the corner of the end zone for a 5-yard score that brought the game to its final score.
Glades finished with 93 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Fort Hays quarterback Chance Fuller completed 19 of 27 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns. His lone mistake came early in the third quarter when he had a pass intercepted by Southern cornerback Dylan Bolden. It marked Bolden’s fourth pick of the season.
BUSY BLEDSOE
It was a record-setting day for MSSU senior Keandre Bledsoe, who hauled in nine passes for 88 yards. The nine receptions marked a single-game record for a Southern tight end.
Bledsoe’s biggest gain went for 30 yards on a Southern drive that resulted in a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
“As we try to find our identity offensively and we try to find the guys that we feel are playmakers and will really help us out, we have to find ways to put the ball in their hands,” Bradley said. “Keandre is one. He’s probably one of our best hands guys.”
MR. 200
Junior linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. logged a team-high 13 tackles and forced two fumbles on Saturday as he surpassed 200 tackles for his Southern career.
Jordan is now up to 211 career tackles as a Lion.
“He plays extremely hard,” Bradley said of Jordan. “When you talk about guys who lay it all out there, he’s one of them. … Towards the end of the game, there’s not many games where he’s standing upright. He lays it all out there and plays with an extreme passion, which is why his tackle totals are so high.”
Southern returns to Fred G. Hughes Stadium next Saturday to host rival Pittsburg State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.