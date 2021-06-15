As former Pittsburg State football teammates, Scott Bailey felt like John Roderique owed him a job.
"I was playing linebacker until we recruited him, and he took my job," Bailey said. "After he took my job, I had to go find another position to play, so I went and played tight end.
"Honestly it was probably one of the better things that happened to me because up until that point, all I ever knew was defense. Then getting moved to the offensive side, you're forced to learn a whole another side of the ball. The move for me made my college career more well-rounded."
Now more than 30 years later, Roderique has given Bailey a job as Webb City High School's defensive line coach. The hiring was approved two months ago by the Webb City school board.
"He had a position come open, and I was looking to get back to Southwest Missouri," Bailey said. "So it worked out for everybody.
"Honestly it doesn't feel like that big of a transition because Coach Roderique and I have a pretty good relationship that goes back a long time. And a lot of the guys on the staff I've known for a long time. It all felt pretty natural."
"When Coach (Corey) Roy took the job at Ozark as strength and conditioning coach, it opened up a position," Roderique said. "That's how it all started. I called him to see what he had going on. He was setting up interviews.
"Sometimes it's all about the right timing. The timing happened to be good. We got him here, interviewed him and hired him. He'll be working in the junior high building (seventh and eighth grades) in the weight room.
"We go way back. He grew up in Lamar (1985 graduate), I grew up in Webb City (1986 graduate). We played football together at Pittsburg State. We've known each other a long time. Obviously it's incredible what he did at Lamar. He knows what it takes to be successful. I felt like he got more out of kids as anybody around. Developing that program to where it is obviously is pretty impressive."
In 14 seasons as Lamar's head coach, Bailey compiled a 151-41 record and won a state record seven consecutive Class 2 state championships. And Webb City has 298 victories, 28 losses and a dozen Class 4 state crowns in 24 seasons under Roderique. Added together, that's 449 victories, 69 losses and 19 state titles.
Last season Bailey was head coach at Jefferson City, and the Jays went 3-7 — losing their first three games, winning their next three and losing their final four, including a 42-36 decision to Camdenton in the Class 5 district tournament.
Bailey resigned as head coach shortly after the season ended.
"There never was any blowup," he said. "Nothing happened. It just didn't seem like it was going to be a good fit for anything long term ... for me or for them probably. Once Donna (his wife) and I realized that, we thought the sooner that we parted ways and the sooner that they got a coach in there who was a good fit, the better it would be for everybody.
"I really enjoyed working with those kids. There are some kids there that I'm going to stay in contact with for a long time. The kids and I got along really well, but there is a lot of stuff that goes into being a head coach. ... It didn't feel like it was going to work long term, so I felt like the fairest thing to do was to get somebody in there who was going to do it long term."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.