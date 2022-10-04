CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The 1-2 punch of Kylie Scott and Destiny Buerge led Carl Junction past Joplin 3-1 in Central Ozark Conference action on Tuesday at CJHS.
Individual set scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-13. The Bulldogs improved to 14-7-1, while the Eagles slipped to 12-10-1.
Scott and Buerge both registered double-doubles for CJ. Scott had 17 kills and 16 digs, while Buerge finished with 14 kills and 14 digs.
Arkansas commit Logan Jones handed out a team-high 43 assists. Karissa Chase compiled seven kills, four aces and four blocks.
Joplin was paced by Bailey Owens with 10 kills. Serafina Auberry had 11 digs and six kills, while Adalynn Niofalise dished out 13 assists and Jaylia Hunter collected 17 digs.
Carl Junction plays at Branson on Thursday while Joplin goes to Willard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.