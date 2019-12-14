Carl Junction basketball player Katie Scott and Webb City football player Kade Hicks have been named The Joplin Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending Dec. 7.
KATIE SCOTT
A 6-foot-3 senior guard/forward, Scott was named the most valuable player at the Lady Bulldog Classic on Dec. 4 after recording a double-double in three straight wins.
In a 61-17 victory over McDonald County, Scott scored 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting and had 12 rebounds, five steals and four blocked shots. In her team’s 55-23 win over Seneca, Scott had 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals. In the tourney’s title game, a 53-39 triumph over Nevada, Scott compiled 21 points, 13 boards, seven assists, three steals and three blocked shots.
“Katie’s been able to have games like that all the time, but what’s also impressive is her leadership on the court,” Bulldogs coach Brad Shorter said. “She’s a rock for us. She’s the one we can lean on in tough situations. She’s a great player, a great kid and she had a great week. She had a good tournament all the way through. I felt like she stepped up really big in some key moments, got others involved, scored when she needed to and rebounded well.”
KADE HICKS
A 6-1 senior quarterback, Hicks directed Webb City to its 15th state championship in school history as the Cardinals upended Platte County 48-0 in the Class 4 Show-Me Bowl on Dec. 6.
In the championship game, Hicks ran 13 times for 122 yards, a 9.4 yards per carry average, with two touchdowns.
“That was his best game at quarterback,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “He had full command of our offense. He made some great reads and ran the ball extremely well.”
Hicks’ 19-yard touchdown run gave the Cardinals an early lead, and he added a 10-yard score in the third quarter that made it 35-0.
After starting at linebacker as a junior, Hicks took over the starting QB position this fall.
“I was pretty hard on him throughout the course of the year, and I’m so proud of how much he’s grown as our starting quarterback," Roderique said. "He battled an injury, but he’s a tough kid and he sucked it up and did what he had to do. He made the most of his senior season, and I can’t say enough good things about him.”
