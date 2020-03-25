Scott named Miss Show-Me Basketball; Area players named all-state by MBCA

The postseason accolades continue to pour in for Carl Junction senior Katie Scott.
Scott was named Miss Show-Me Basketball and the Class 4 Girls Player of the Year for 2019-20 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
“I am extremely grateful for the award,” Scott told the Globe. “It’s an amazing honor to receive it and be mentioned in the same company as some of the great basketball players that have received it in the past. I truly believe it is a reflection of the special culture we have at Carl Junction. I’ve been blessed with amazing teammates and coaches, and I surely wouldn’t have gotten where I am without them.”
Miss Show-Me Basketball recognizes Scott as the top girls basketball player in the state of Missouri, regardless of classification.
“Katie is an unbelievable kid with a tremendous skill set,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “She works very hard at not only basketball, but also her faith, family, core values and academics. She is so deserving of this prestigious honor. I am so proud of her and what she has become. She exemplifies what it means to be a Carl Junction Lady Bulldog basketball player.”
Christian Brothers College High School’s Caleb Love was named Mr. Show-Me Basketball. A senior guard, Love has signed to play at North Carolina.
"Mr. and Miss Show-Me Basketball is our highest player honor," the MBCA said in a press release. "These selections include a criterion of the following: A senior player that exhibits exceptional talent and skill in the game of basketball, along with strong character."
Among the recent female winners of the award are Strafford’s Hayley Frank, Incarnate Word’s Napheesa Collier and Rock Bridge’s Sophie Cunningham.
A Drury recruit, Scott was also recently named the Central Ozark Conference Player of the Year, 4-States Basketball Coaches Association Girls Player of the Year and the Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
A versatile 6-foot-3 guard/forward, Scott averaged 22 points, 11.5 rebounds and five assists per game this winter for the Bulldogs, who went 28-0. Scott, who scored just under 1,900 points in her four-year career, was the lone area product on the girls all-state team for Class 4.
Shorter was one of Class 4’s Co-Coaches of the Year with Cape Girardeau Notre Dame’s Kirk Boeller, Incarnate Word’s Dan Rolfes and Lincoln Prep Academy’s Jeff Atkins. All four of those teams advanced to the Class 4 semifinals before the state tournament was canceled due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
AREA ATHLETES RECOGNIZED
A number of athletes from Southwest Missouri were recognized as all-state by the MBCA.
On the girls side, Mount Vernon’s Lacy Stokes was recognized in Class 3, while Miller’s duo of Claudia Hadlock and Kaylee Helton were selected in Class 2.
Branson’s Priscilla Williams was the Class 5 Player of the Year. Republic’s Kaemyn Bekemeier, Kickapoo’s Indya Green and Springfield Central’s Makaiya Brooks were also named all-state in Class 5.
On the boys side, Webb City’s Terrell Kabala was selected in Class 4, along with Rogersville’s Cade Blevins. Golden City’s Arlo Stump was recognized in Class 1. The Class 5 team featured Willard’s Daniel Abreu, Kickapoo’s Anton Brookshire and Ozark’s A.J. Elliot.
ACADEMIC ALL-STATE TEAMS
The MBCA also released its academic all-state teams.
Selected to the girls team were Carl Junction’s Scott and teammate Ashley Stokes, Thomas Jefferson’s Jade Eschenbrenner, Layla Mokhtar and Jaden Moore, Nevada’s Calli Beshore, Verona’s Ashley Freiburger and McDonald County’s Ragan Wilson.
On the boys side, Thomas Jefferson’s Brock Conklin and Neosho’s Sam Cook were recognized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.