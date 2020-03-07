MONETT, Mo.— On the same day she was named the Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Katie Scott powered the Carl Junction girls basketball team to a fifth straight district championship.
A do-it-all 6-foot-3 senior, Scott recorded a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds as top-seeded Carl Junction earned a convincing 72-32 win over second-seeded Webb City on Friday in the championship game of the Class 4 District 12 tournament at Monett High School.
“Winning another district championship is a big deal for us,” Scott said. “We wanted to maintain the high standard of our program. It’s what we’ve wanted to do every year.”
Keeping its record unblemished, Carl Junction (26-0) advanced to Tuesday’s sectional, where the Bulldogs will meet District 11 winner West Plains (27-1) at 6 p.m. at Nixa High School. The Bulldogs are in the sectional round for the fifth straight season.
“Five in a row says a lot about the kids we’ve had here and their work ethic and consistency,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “One of our goals is to win a district championship every year. This is a special group of seniors who have been a part of four.”
In another stellar performance, Scott made 10-of-15 field goal attempts and 5-of-6 free throws to go along with three blocked shots and two assists.
“She’s an amazing player,” Shorter said. “She’ll share the ball, she rebounds. I love how she’s leading the team with our other seniors.”
Senior guard Shila Winder and freshman guard Destiny Buerge added 13 points apiece for the Bulldogs, who made 26-of-47 shots (54 percent) and out-rebounded Webb City 32-21.
Juniors Sierra Kimbrough and Jaydee Duda and freshman Kate Brownfield scored six points apiece to lead Webb City (13-13). The Cardinals shot 22 percent from the field (9-for-41).
Simply put, Webb City was unable to generate enough offense against Carl Junction’s stout 2-3 zone defense.
“I thought we did a good job of attacking the seams of their zone early in the game,” Webb City coach Lance Robbins said. “We just weren’t able to convert some of those layups. Their zone for four quarters is tough, especially when you’re not making jumpers from the outside.”
Webb City said goodbye to seniors Darcy Darnell, Keira Jackson and Kajah Jackson.
“This is obviously not the way we wanted to send the seniors out, but we’re proud that they’ve been a part of our program for four years," Robbins said. "They’ve been good ambassadors for our program, on and off the court.”
Webb City will return a solid core next year.
“We’re excited about the future of our program and the direction we’re headed,” Robbins said.
Three straight hoops in the paint from Scott and a free throw from senior Taylor Hughes capped a 10-0 surge and gave the Bulldogs an early 13-2 lead, but five points from Kimbrough cut Webb City’s deficit to six by the end of the opening stanza.
The Cardinals pulled within two early in the second period on a hoop from Peyton Hawkins, but the Bulldogs responded in a big way.
Carl Junction finished the first half on a 26-5 burst, including a 13-0 run. Scott scored 11 and Winder added nine during the surge, which gave the Bulldogs a comfortable 39-16 halftime advantage.
“I thought we couldn’t get settled in early,” Shorter said. “We may have tried to play too fast, and Webb City is a very athletic team that moves up the floor well. Once we got settled in, we played better defense, we created some turnovers and we got better looks.”
Carl Junction outscored Webb City 19-7 in the third quarter to take a 35-point cushion into the final frame.
Once the final horn sounded, the Bulldogs were once again hoisting a district championship plaque.
“It’s always nice to win this,” Shorter said. “It never gets old.”
