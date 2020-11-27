Stan Scott has successfully played the sixth man's role as No. 21 Missouri Southern is off to a 3-0 start.
Scott, 6-foot-4 senior guard from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, scored in double figures in two of the first three games last season. But his minutes became limited as he found himself behind many veteran guards on the depth chart.
But with those seniors now gone, more minutes are available, and Scott has cashed in on his opportunities. He's scored in double figures all three games and is the Lions' No. 2 scorer at 15.0 points per game in 27.7 minutes.
"Stan Scott has been a great surprise," Lions assistant coach Paul McMahon said. "He's a spark off the bench, and seeing him mature in his role and trusting the process ... it's great to see that work out for him.
"It took him a second to adjust to our system and for him to learn his role with everything we do. With maturity and age, he's figured out how to play and where he can be successful within the offense. With all the tools he has, his ceiling is so high because he's such a great athlete."
The left-handed Scott sank a 3-point goal to give the Lions a nine-point advantage in the final minute of Tuesday night's 67-58 victory at Central Missouri.
"Cam (Martin) had gotten it in the post and kicked it out for a great look with not much time on the shot clock," McMahon said. "There was a big sigh of relief (when Scott hit the shot). We felt a little more comfortable."
Martin, the 6-9 senior center, leads the Lions at 23.7 points and 9.3 rebounds. And he also leads the team with 14 assists — more assists than he had in any three-game stretch with the Lions during the previous two years.
"It's another weapon he's added over the summer," McMahon said. "A lot of that is from watching film and seeing different parts of the game you can take advantage of. He draws so much attention. ... Sometimes the defense is left staring at the ball and losing track of the person they are guarding. Cam has gotten better with his passes, and it makes everyone around better."
One problem for the Lions through three games is they have suffered through second-half lulls and seen double-digit leads disappear.
"Obviously we have to learn from that," McMahon said. "It's a new group of guys, and it's getting them comfortable playing together and trusting each other. We've had way too many turnovers (44, two more than the opponents). That's something we have to clean up and focus on moving forward."
The Lions conclude their season-opening four-game road trip today with a matinee game at Lincoln.
The Blue Tigers have won their only game to date, beating Central Missouri 86-80 one week ago.
"Coach (John) Moseley runs good stuff and has done a great job with the program," McMahon said. "It's never easy going in there and trying to get a win."
It's also a homecoming of sorts for McMahon, a 2011 Jefferson City High School graduate.
"It's always good to go back home and play in your hometown," McMahon said. "It's a cool experience for me to get bck where it all started. And it's a good way to cap off these first four games of the season and the crazy experience without Coach (Jeff) Boschee and his wife in COVID quarantine these past two weeks."
MSSU vs. Lincoln
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (3-0)
Pts.
F Christian Bundy, 6-5 jr. 5.3
F RJ Smith, 6-5 sr. 2.3
C Cam Martin, 6-9 sr. 23.7
G Winston Dessesow, 6-0 so. 13.3
G Kyle Younge, 5-10 so. 9.0
LINCOLN (1-0)
Pts.
F Sai Witt, 6-8 jr. 19.0
G Cameron Potts, 6-1 sr. 12.0
G Ni'Sean Rigmaiden, 6-0 sr. 11.0
G Quinton Dayton, 6-4 jr. 14.0
G Arash Yaquibi, 6-6 fr. 3.0
Game notes
Tipoff: 3 p.m.
Site: Jason Gymnasium, Jefferson City.
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, seventh year at MSSU (127-61). John Moseley, seventh year at Lincoln (82-96).
Series: MSSU leads 30-11 after sweeping Lincoln last year 77-63 on the road and 88-76 at home. The Lions are 15-5 on the road against the Blue Tigers.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 2:45 p.m.
