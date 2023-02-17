Carl Junctions' Kylie Scott and College Heights Christian's Caleb Quade have been named The Joplin Globe's Athletes of the Week for the week ending Feb. 11 for their performances on the basketball court.
KYLIE SCOTT
The 6-foot-3 junior has made more and more of an impact for the Bulldogs as the season has progressed.
Scott tallied 23 points in both of the team's games last week. She grabbed 18 rebounds in a win over Carthage on Tuesday and blocked six shots. On Thursday, she added seven rebounds and three steals to her 23-point performance.
"She makes a huge impact for us just scoring and rebounding the basketball," CJ Head Coach Brad Shorter said. "As of late, she's been scoring it more. A lot of that has been her focus."
There's a clear advantage for Scott on the interior at times with her height. But, she doesn't just work with her back to the basket or pulling down rebounds for easy putbacks. Part of her offense comes from beyond the 3-point line as well.
"Obviously, she can shoot outside as well," Shorter added. "She's kind of that kid that can score at a number of different levels."
Scott is currently averaging 14.1 points per game and 8.8 rebounds a contest. She adds in nearly three blocks a game with a 2.9 average. The rebounds are just a bit under her totals from a year ago in which she averaged a double-double as a sophomore.
"The reason is we have other kids averaging more rebounds, which is good for us as a team," Shorter said. "But that says a lot for (Scott) to be able to do that in our conference with the schedule that we've got. She's had nights where she grabs nearly 20 rebounds."
Scott doesn't shoot it a lot from outside but has shown the ability to be a threat from out there. She shot 2 for 3 from outside early this year in a win over Bentonville West. Later, when the Bulldogs played Kickapoo in the championship of the Pittsburg (Kan.) tournament, she made two triples on four attempts. In CJ's very next game, a sizeable win over Warrensburg, she shot 2 for 4 on 3-pointers.
"She's not your typical 6-3 forward. Just because she can go out on the perimeter and shoot the 3-ball really well," Shorter said. "That forces a lot of defenders to go out a little further away from the basket."
Coach added that he expects Scott to see a lot of double teams in postseason play. He knows she'll get that added attention on the interior and just hopes to see her look to distribute the ball in those situations like she's already done so far this year.
CALEB QUADE
The Cougars' junior guard has average 16.5 ppg this year while pulling down five boards. He's shooting the ball at a high clip of 57% from the field.
And he's turned it on here recently.
"From the beginning of the season to now, he's gotten very confident in his scoring," College Heights Head Coach Eric Johnson said.
In the Cougars' last five games he's scored 23, 22, 23, 19 and 26. The two games last week were against Thomas Jefferson (23) and McAuley Catholic (19). Quade and the Cougars won both games.
During that five-game stretch, the guard has averaged 22.6 ppg. And he's done that on what his coach considers a "lost art in basketball." Quade hasn't made a single 3-pointer this year as he strives off mid-range jumpers and layups.
Johnson noted that Quade was the team's sixth man as a sophomore last season. While he did a good job in that role off the bench, coach believes his 6-foot-4 scorer has grown a lot in his confidence as he's gained more experience in a larger role this season.
Part of that experience Quade has shown his coach is in his ability to stay out of foul trouble.
"I've noticed lately he's done a lot better at avoiding foul situations," Johnson said. "Earlier (in the season) he'd get himself in foul trouble and have to sit. That's a learning experience right there. 'How do I stay on the floor longer and not have to sit on the bench when I have three fouls in the first half?'"
Johnson said he has seen improvement from last year to this year in many ways for Quade. Most notably, he feels like there's been improvement in all of the little things as Quade has shown his understanding for the game by doing the little things right from defending to positioning himself correctly to be open for a shot and much more while also helping others on the team along the way.
"With Caleb (Quade) stepping up, and being able to knock down shots... that's made us a lot better team, more well-rounded team and a harder team to defend," Johnson said about drawing attention away from big man Curtis Davenport.
