For their stellar play on the hardwood, Carl Junction's Katie Scott and Galena’s Brett Sarwinski have been named the Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending Feb. 8.
KATIE SCOTT
A senior guard/forward, Scott recorded a triple-double in Carl Junction’s 76-44 win at Willard on Feb. 7.
The 6-foot-3 Scott compiled 27 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. The Drury recruit made 8-of-12 field goal attempts and 8-of-10 free throws.
"I believe that's five triple-doubles this season," Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “I don’t want Katie to graduate. I don’t want any of my seniors to graduate because they’re such a great class. But Katie does so many things well. She’s a special player and a special kid. She makes everyone around her better. At the same time, our six seniors are just a great group of kids.”
Scott also scored 33 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 69-34 win over Neosho on Feb. 4, hitting 14-of-20 shots from the floor and 5-of-5 at the charity stripe.
BRETT SARWINSKI
A sophomore guard, Sarwinski scored 37 points in Galena’s 61-59 overtime win over Baxter Springs on Feb. 7.
Sarwinski made 11 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and 6-of-8 free throws.
“He had a really good first half,” Galena coach Matt Meyr said. “He shot the ball really well all game. I think he only took 20 shots to get those points. His jump shot was working, and he had some steals and layups early. I think those got him started.”
Sarwinski scored seven of his team’s eight points in overtime to lead the Bulldogs to a CNC League win.
“He made both of our baskets in overtime and then they started fouling him,” Meyr said. “We needed every one of those points. That was by far his best game of the season. I joked with him he could have got to 40 if he would have made all of his free throws.”
Coaches can nominate athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Awards on Feb. 23 will be based on performances from Feb. 10-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.