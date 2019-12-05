A group of accomplished varsity veterans will lead the way for the Carl Junction girls basketball team this winter.
Seniors Katie Scott, Shila Winder, Dani Wrensch, Taylor Hughes, Ashley Stokes and Taylor Storm all return with plenty of varsity experience.
In fact, this year’s seniors have been part of teams that captured district championships, advanced to the state’s Final Four and played for a state championship.
“They have a lot of experience and they’ve been through a lot of different situations for us,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “They know that we have a target on our back this year and they welcome that. Their previous experience will be very helpful for them this year.”
The Bulldogs return all but one player and four points per game from last year’s team that went 18-10 and lost a heartbreaker to Rogersville 27-25 in the sectional round. Carl Junction went 26-4 two years ago, finishing as the Class 4 runner-up. This year’s seniors were freshmen when the team finished 27-4 and took fourth at the state tournament.
Shorter’s program will look to capture a district championship for the fifth straight season.
“We talk about high expectations every year,” Shorter said. “With that, we have to see hard work and dedication and our girls know that. We need to put in the practice, watch film, shoot early in the morning and hopefully those things will pay off for us.”
It’s no secret that Scott is the go-to player for the Bulldogs. Now a four-year starter, the 6-foot-3 Scott has already earned numerous accolades during her prep career, including all-state, all-district, all-conference and all-area recognition.
A Drury signee, Scott compiled 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots per game as a junior. She’s already surpassed 1,300 career points and 600 rebounds.
Shorter noted Scott is tough to defend because she can not only score from the paint or the perimeter, but she can also handle the ball and pass extremely well.
“She gets everyone involved and does a lot of nice things on the court,” Shorter said. “I think it will be difficult for teams to double and triple team Katie this year because we’ve got some kids who can shoot it from the outside.”
In addition to Scott, Wrensch and Winder have been key performers for several years.
A 5-9 shooting guard, Winder averaged six points, four rebounds and three steals a game last year. Winder scored 16 points in Tuesday’s win over Seneca. Wrensch, the team’s 5-6 point guard, averaged six points, three assists and two steals last year. Shorter noted both players can hit perimeter shots and play tough defense.
The 5-9 Hughes scored six points per game last year and is player who provides defense and rebounding. Stokes and Storm are two players who could have expanded roles on the team this year. Stokes has started the first two games of the season and has shown the ability to knock down mid-range jumpers.
Shorter expects junior foward Hannah Lee and sophomore guard Jessa Hylton to contribute nicely. Hylton has played big minutes in the first two games.
Rounding out the roster are junior Hailey Koester, sophomore Ellie Lawson and freshmen Destiny Buerge and Hali Shorter, Brad’s daughter. Buerge is the younger sister of former area standouts Desirea (Webb City) and Desmond (Carthage). Destiny Buerge scored 15 points on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs,who are playing at a quicker pace this season, are off to a 2-0 start after lopsided wins over McDonald County 61-17 and Seneca 55-23.
“The girls have been working really hard,” Shorter said. “We have the potential to do some nice things if we keep working hard.”
The Bulldogs will meet Nevada at 8:30 tonight in the championship game of the CJ Lady Bulldog Classic.
Carl Junction is currently ranked seventh in Class 4 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, while Nevada (2-0) is ranked fifth.
“Nevada is well-coached and is a really good team,” Shorter said. “They’re ranked No. 5 for a reason. They have a lot of quickness and they shoot the ball well. I hope we can keep up with them.”
