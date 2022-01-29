The first play of the game was premeditated.
Looking for some instant offense and energy from the home crowd, Missouri Southern men’s basketball coach Jeff Boschee drew up a play in the pregame huddle designed specifically for his sky-walking senior Stan Scott.
The play?
After retrieving the opening tip, MSSU’s Winston Dessesow lobbed a pass in the air to Scott, who threw down a two-handed alley-oop jam as the Lions took the initial lead just 16 seconds into the ballgame.
That play set the tone for MSSU early as the Lions claimed an eventual 77-66 triumph over Northeastern State in an MIAA contest on Saturday afternoon inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
MSSU (11-7, 8-4 MIAA), positioned sixth place in the MIAA standings, have now claimed three straight contests.
“It gave us a lot of confidence,” Scott said. “The main thing was just energy. We are having great energy right now. I think that’s why we have been successful these last few games.”
When asked about Scott’s alley-ooper after the game, Boschee paused briefly before giving his answer.
“Eh, it was alright,” Boschee said with a laugh. “I didn’t realize it, and I was taking a drink of my water. I told Winston, ‘If a guy falls down, throw it.’ We had a second part to the play, but he felt like he could get it. Stan climbed the ladder, went and got it. Anytime you have a situation like that and try to get the crowd involved right away, it helps.”
The Lions were in cruise control after that. MSSU’s lead quickly ballooned to 9-2 after Dessesow knocked down a triple at the 17:53 mark in the first half.
Scott then hit a jumper to give the Lions’ a 16-8 advantage with 15 minutes on the clock, while a layup from Avery Taggart pushed the lead to 21-8 two minutes later.
Making his first appearance since Nov. 20 due to a broken ankle, RJ Smith scored his first bucket with a layup to give MSSU a 25-11 lead with 10:50 to go.
Smith, who led the Lions in scoring and rebounding prior to his injury, entered the game to a loud ovation from the MSSU crowd with 958 fans in attendance.
“That was awesome,” Smith said. “That is something I will never forget. That was great. I wasn’t sure if the first bucket wasn’t going to go in, but it did. It just helped me relax and get back into the groove of the game.”
And Smith gave the Lions fans their price of admission. With 26 seconds left in the first half, the 6-foot-5 senior penetrated and drove through traffic before leaping off both feet and throwing down a two-handed flush to push MSSU’s lead to 35-21 at the break.
Leggett & Platt erupted.
“I don’t know,” Smith said. “It took me a minute to realize what even happened. Afterwards, everyone came up and was screaming at me. They were all hyping me up.”
“I was surprised,” Scott added. “He hasn’t been taking off like that in practice. I guess he was just waiting for the game. It was really nice having him back out there and making an impact again.”
The Lions led by 10 or more points the majority of the second half. Three minutes into the half, Taggart connected from deep to increase MSSU’s lead to 42-30 and a jumper from Martin Macenis swelled the lead to 54-41 at the 12:07 mark.
A 3 from Lawson Jenkins then gave the Lions a 61-46 advantage with 9:52 on the clock.
“It was good to get RJ back out on the floor,” Boschee said. “I thought he gave us a lot of energy, especially these last three games. Our mindset has changed as far as how we are going to guard. After the last game, we changed a couple of things up and tried to be a little more aggressive. I thought we did a good job of that, especially in the first half.”
Scott had a team-high 21 points and 14 rebounds, registering his third straight double-double for MSSU. It was his fifth double-double of the season.
Continuing to make the most of his time since being back in the starting lineup, Taggart posted 15 points. Christian Bundy scored 13, while Smith and Jenkins had seven each.
Tyler Arnold tossed in a game-high 23 points to pace NSU (10-10, 5-9 MIAA).
MSSU travels to play at No. 5 Northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
