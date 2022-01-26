Stan Scott doesn’t just shake off defenders with a fancy jab-step and drill a signature baseline jumper.
Scott, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, was the chairman of the boards as he helped power Missouri Southern to a 84-63 victory over Rogers State on Wednesday night inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Fresh off posting 25 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in a 87-75 win over Nebraska Kearney, Scott was back at it for the Lions. He went for 18 points and nearly out-rebounded RSU on his way to pulling down a game-high 15 boards.
It was Scott’s fourth double-double of the season.
“I had 17 rebounds last game, so coach just told me to keep that up,” Scott said. “We were moving the ball pretty well offensively. The ball was just finding me, and I was making shots.”
“We know we are going to get scoring from him,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said. “We don’t have the most size. In years past, we have always had size and we have been able to out-rebound opponents with our size. Now, we are a little bit smaller. But we are pretty athletic. That’s what we need from Stan every single night.”
MSSU, sitting sixth in the MIAA standings entering the night, improved to 10-7 overall and 7-4 in the league.
MSSU led for the majority of the contest and were in cruise control the rest of the way. After falling in an early 8-3 hole, the Lions responded with 13 unanswered points capped by redshirt freshman Avery Taggart, who has blossomed as a viable scoring option for MSSU since being inserted back into the starting lineup.
Taggart, a 6-foot-5 guard, hit a pull-up jumper as the Lions pulled in front 15-8 with 12:47 to play in the first half. RSU cut the score to 26-20 after a jumper from Devin Pullum at the 6:33 mark.
But MSSU countered with a 9-3 burst over the next three minutes to take a 35-23 lead with 3:28 to go in the first half. Winston Dessesow put an exclamation mark on the run by connecting from downtown, giving him eight points early on.
Scott was all over the stat sheet in the first half, leading all players with 10 points and eight rebounds. Four of his points came from the charity stripe and the other six came via an alley-oop layup, driving layup and a pull-up jumper.
The Hillcats got to within 10 only once in the second half, trailing 44-35 with 17:02 to play.
Scott ignited a 23-14 run from MSSU with a jumper and punctuated it on the back end with his jump shot as the Lions’ built a 67-49 lead at the 8:41 mark. Taggart, who had a career-high 19 points, put the nail in the coffin by hitting a 3-pointer as MSSU’s advantage ballooned to 82-55 with 1:56 to go.
“I thought we played with a motor,” Boschee said. “That was the biggest thing. We played hard on both ends of the floor. We shared the basketball on the offensive end. Defensively, I thought we played harder than them. That was kind of the story of the game. Give our guys a lot of credit. I thought they played together. I thought they competed. They played tough, played loose. I thought we didn’t put any pressure on ourselves and just went out there playing, having fun.”
Taggart shot 7 of 10 from the field, while making 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and 2 of 4 from the foul line.
“He’s been a great player,” Scott said. “It just wasn’t his time like last year, but it’s been the next man up for us. He has been doing great. I’m happy for him.”
Dessesow had 16 points on 4 of 5 from long-distance and 6 of 9 overall for the Lions. Lawson Jenkins had 15 points off the bench as well.
RSU (12-7, 6-7 MIAA) was led by Pullum with 14 points.
MSSU shot 59% from the field and from long range on the night. The Lions held a 36-18 advantage in rebounds, including 9-2 on the offensive boards.
Not only that, MSSU had a 17-6 advantage in assists and a 32-22 lead in points in the paint.
MSSU hosts Northeastern State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.