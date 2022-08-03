CHICAGO — Expectations are sky-high for Isaiah Davis as he's expected to be the featured back for South Dakota State this fall.
The Joplin product was one of three Jackrabbits named Wednesday to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, which is presented annually by Stats Perform to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
A junior now, Davis played alongside two-time Walter Payton Award finalist Pierre Strong Jr. the past two seasons, who's now playing in the NFL for the New England Patriots.
Davis missed most of the 2021 regular season due to a shoulder injury, but managed to finish second on the team with 701 rushing yards and seven touchdown after three consecutive 100-yard games in the FCS playoffs. He has averaged nearly eight yards per carry through his first two seasons in a Jackrabbit uniform.
His SDSU teammates, wide receiver Jaxon Janke and tight end Tucker Kraft, were also among 35 players on the preseason Payton Watch list.
Davis is certainly no stranger to being a featured back. As a senior at JHS, he rushed for a Nintendo-like 2,283 yards on only 253 carries (9.2 ypc) with 45 touchdowns while leading the Eagles to the state championship game in 2019.
Of course, Davis was also named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year that season as well.
