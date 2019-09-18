Sean Kelly embracing backup QB role for Southern

With a late 10-point lead last week, Missouri Southern football coach Jeff Sims decided to switch things up.
Starting quarterback Jacob Park, a former standout at Iowa State, had already thrown for 200 yards and one touchdown on a 12-of-21 clip through the first three quarters of the Lions’ road tilt at Lincoln. But in the early stages of the fourth quarter, Sims sidelined his first-team signal caller and put in his backup.
Sean Kelly, the starting quarterback for Southern a year before, took his first offensive snaps of the 2019 campaign. In just one quarter of play, the senior from Colchester, Connecticut, rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, giving the Lions separation in an eventual 38-14 win over the Blue Tigers.
“There was an opportunity to do something different, and we wanted to throw Sean in there and see what he could do,” Sims said Wednesday during Southern’s press conference inside the North Endzone Facility at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. “We hadn’t been as efficient (in the second half) as we were earlier in the game. It wasn’t Jake’s fault, but we knew that Sean likes to run the ball a bit more. ... We thought that was a look that Lincoln wasn’t prepared for, and it worked.”
Kelly, who totaled 157 rush yards and three touchdowns in 11 games played last season, became Southern’s first quarterback to rush for 100 yards in a game since since Brayden Scott accomplished the feat in 2017. Park, meanwhile, upped his season passing totals to 551 yards and five touchdowns on a 50 percent completion rate.
So in the wake of standout performances by both Park and Kelly through the first two weeks of the season, what will Southern's quarterback dynamic look like moving forward?
“Jake is still our starting quarterback,” Sims said ahead of Southern’s home matchup with No. 7 Northwest Missouri on Saturday night. “The reality is that with Sean, and even Dwayne (Lawson), if there’s any opportunity we see that would give us a different look or an opportunity to win a football game, we’re going to do that. … Sean has embraced his role, and he’s shown that he can do some things when we put him in.”
It’s a lesser role than what Kelly has been accustomed to in recent years, but it’s one he’s taken pride in during his final college season.
“I came here for a reason and came here for a job,” Kelly said. “I never wanted to quit on that job and leave something I started. My junior year, we had a tough season. So it would have been easy for me to leave. But it would just look bad on myself if I came here and didn’t do anything. But I wanted to come back, do something special and be a part of turning this program around.”
And last week was a step in the right direction. Kelly managed to leave his mark on the fourth quarter and help lift Southern to its first road win since 2016. It also marked the Lions’ first triumph under Sims.
“We gave Sean an opportunity and he capitalized,” Sims said. “Is there a strong likelihood he’ll play more? To me, the goal is that we have the best 11 guys out on the field who can make us successful on each play. So I’d be silly not to play Sean again after what he showed he can do.”
Southern's ga,e with the Bearcats kicks off on Saturday at 6 at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
NW Missouri at MSSU
Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday
Site: Fred G. Hughes Stadium
Records: MSSU 1-1; Northwest Missouri 2-0
Last week: MSSU 38, Lincoln 14; Northwest Missouri 38, Washburn 17
Series: NW Missouri leads 26-4 after last year's 63-0 home victory and has won the last 24 games. The Lions are 1-14 at home against the Bearcats, winning 34-9 in 1994.
